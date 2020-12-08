When it comes to divorce, the outcomes may be the same, but the causes can differ.

TOWN OF NORWAY — Jordann Eplenier learned winemaking at a very young age. It was a chore he had to do on his family’s small vineyard in France. Because of that, he didn’t carry a love for wine production.

But that has changed. After leaving the winemaking industry and returning more than a decade later, he said he has a new appreciation for it, “a passion and a gift.”

He’s working for Spirits of Norway Vineyard in the Town of Norway as the sole winemaker. Randy Larson, owner and president of the vineyard, said Eplenier has had a very good first few months on the job, since being hired in September.

“What I really like is that he starts in the morning and I don’t have to go out there and have a morning meeting. He gets here and hits the ground running,” Larson said.

‘Just me making wine’

Eplenier said his family has been making wine at his father’s vineyard for friends and family “for forever,” Eplenier said. It’s tradition in France to involve the whole family in taking care of a vineyard.

“Since I’m like three or four years old, in Pull-Ups, I remember my dad putting me in the grapes so I crush them with my cousins,” Eplenier said in his thick French accent. “So then I grew up to be a teenage boy and when all my friends were having a good time, I’m stuck in the vineyard rotating, or trimming or whatever.”

Eplenier moved to Sheboygan County in 2003 from France — the reason being a marriage that has since ended, he said. But his interest in the country dates further than that. Ever since he was a child, his family spoke highly about the United States.

American celebrity names run in the family. Eplenier’s mother, Marilyn, was named after actress Marilyn Monroe. Eplenier is named after basketball legend Michael Jordan. Eplenier’s sister, Shirley, is named after actress Shirley Temple.

The family had also visited here a few times.

“It (U.S.) had always been appealing to me,” he said. “I wanted to explore the world, and I showed up here.”

He obtained a bachelor’s degree in information technology at a French school. However, when he moved to the U.S., he said he had difficulty finding a company that would hire him.

“They would rather hire a kid that comes from an IT school than some French guy,” he said. So, he worked in roofing for three years, then for two years as a front desk receptionist for a motel.

In 2014, he heard about a new winery opening near him, and was immediately interested.

He worked for three years at the Blind Horse Restaurant and Winery in Kohler in Sheboygan County, then moved to SoLu Estate Winery and Meadery in Cascade also in Sheboygan County. Three more years later, he’s making a full-time living in Racine County.

He takes the approximate 75-minute drive from Sheboygan County every day to Spirits of Norway, 22200 W. Six Mile Road. The drive, he said, is terrible because “people need to learn how to drive, especially truckers.”

Eplenier and Larson have a mutual friend that introduced them. After that, Eplenier was hooked on the look and feel of Spirits of Norway.

“When I saw the vineyard, that’s one of the most taken care of vineyard that I’ve seen so far,” Eplenier said. “When I saw his fruit and the quality and care that he put into his vineyard … he love his vineyard. There’s no doubt on that. He’s got a lot of passion for what he’s doing. And I’m sure I can help.”

Eplenier said he appreciates the fact that Spirits of Norway doesn’t have a tasting room or bartender: “It’s just me making wine and being in the vines with my dog.”

Winemakers are hard to come by in Wisconsin, Larson said, adding that the addition of Eplenier as the winemaker will take Spirits of Norway to another level.

“Jordann is a welcome, welcome addition to Spirits of Norway. He has extensive knowledge and he has a lot of experience and creativity,” Larson said.

Settling in Wisconsin

Eplenier has no plans of moving from Sheboygan County because his cost of living there is low, he said. But he said he wants to meet people in Racine County and is thinking of becoming a member of the Racine County Line Rifle Club in Caledonia.

He’s also working on obtaining citizenship because the U.S. feels like home, he said. After his green card expired, he hired a lawyer to work on his naturalization, but things have been delayed because of President Donald Trump’s pause on immigration.

He only goes back to France about every two years, he said. The last time he went back was in 2019. He’s become so accustomed to the United States and the English language that when he’s on a plane to France and people start speaking French to him, he asks for English.

Even though he speaks French with his family on the phone every week or so, in comparison to English, “it’s a little bit harder for me to come up with the proper vocabulary and the way of concerting my phrases,” he said.

He likes his job and being able to help people such as Larson who have a vision. But that’s not all.

“I’m helping many people without ever knowing them,” he said. “When people buy a bottle of my wine, and go home, and sit on their couch watching TV and drink a couple glasses to forget their busy day or whatever, and they finally put a smile on their face? That’s where I’m winning. It’s an easy way for me to bring happiness into someone’s life.”

Eplenier said he’s a social drinker and will drink almost anything when it comes to alcoholic beverages. But his drink of choice?

“Wine, definitely,” he said, smiling.

