BURLINGTON — Three years ago, Burlington resident Andrea Brewer couldn’t make a cake using a boxed mix from the grocery store.

“Every time I made it, it turned out disastrous,” she said.

Brewer comes from a family of cooks, not bakers, and worked as a hairstylist. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic caused salons to shut down, she found herself at home, bored and needing a creative outlet.

After utilizing YouTube and Pinterest to learn how to bake, she launched a business, Auntie Cra Cra’s Creations, in October 2020.

And despite doing almost no marketing, it’s been successful.

“She’s really taken a small idea and made it into a great, viable business in Burlington,” Burlington resident and customer Sara Spencer said. “She’s a real big part of the community and just has a big heart.”

Brewer opened Cookie Corner, 232 Madison St., as the studio part of her business, in October 2022. She began hosting classes there in November.

The name was chosen because the gray building is on the corner of Madison and North Dodge streets.

After doing hair for 20 years, Brewer said she doesn’t miss her former career.

Brewer thinks of her full-time cookie business as a hobby business — and she loves being able to control how many orders she takes, how much time she can take off and how many hours to work.

“I don’t do this because I’m trying to grow some massive career, I do it because I like it,” she said. “It’s just fun. It’s so creative.”

From home to studio

Brewer operates Auntie Cra Cra’s Creations (pronounced cray-cray) through the Wisconsin Cottage Food Law, which allows home bakers to sell their nonperishable foods directly to customers.

Because of that, she plans to keep the baking portion of her business inside her home.

The name Auntie Cra Cra comes from her craziness, her curly hair and her nephew.

“Aunt Andrea” is difficult to say for young children, so one day when Brewer was playing with her infant nephew, she called herself his Auntie Cra Cra, and it stuck.

Cookie Corner was originally planned to be a studio space, somewhere Brewer could decorate cookies and store equipment.

But a lot of customers were asking her to host classes — so Cookie Corner grew to become a classroom space as well.

Brewer brings the homemade cookies to her studio space to do decorating and packaging. Customers also pick up orders there.

Her vanilla sugar cookies have royal icing, and it’s the decorating part that Brewer likes the most.

She adds a bit of creativity to custom orders, such as making cookie batches based on color schemes or designs on baby shower invitations.

“I’ll put something together that will match and look awesome,” Brewer said.

Everything is fresh and custom-made to order.

Brewer also enjoys the education aspect of the business.

She can book private events such as birthday parties, bachelorette parties, corporate rendezvous and teambuilding at Cookie Corner, which has space for up to 18 people, or she can travel to a site.

A longtime business owner

Brewer, 43, moved to Burlington during first grade when her mother, an FBI agent, was transferred from Michigan to Milwaukee.

She graduated from Burlington High School in 1997, began doing nails that same year and started doing hair in 2000.

Brewer opened RAW Salon and Spa about 15 years ago. She owned a larger version at 336 N. Pine St., Burlington, for seven years.

The salon was sold and now is called Collaborative & Co.

Brewer is also a crafter.

She quilts, knits and does needle point — and owned the yarn store, Artistic Fibers, 324 North Pine St., for almost 20 years.

“This for me is just another crafty art form. It’s just edible art,” she said of her cookie business.

Brewer called cookie decorating her “retirement,” and said she was mentally and physically ready to be done doing hair full-time.

“Cookies, there’s always a celebration,” she said. “You eat them, they’re disposable.”

Chamber of commerce group Experience Burlington Executive Director M.T. Boyle called Brewer’s cookies “beautiful work.”

Boyle said that Burlington residents also are enjoying the classes and events Brewer hosts.

Additionally, Brewer has used her baking to give back to the community, including donating cookies for the Burlington High School special education prom — making sure to include gluten free cookies for students with dietary restrictions.

“I think she’s been such a great asset,” Boyle said. “She brings a lot to the business community, and we really appreciate having her.”

Spencer has been both a customer and student in Brewer’s classes. The two are also friends.

Spencer said Brewer’s cookies go beyond her expectations.

“She always finds the tiniest of extra details to add, whether it’s a certain sprinkle or an extra shimmer,” she said. “That just makes them that much more special. She puts in a lot of details; they’re just gorgeous.”

