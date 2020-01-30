How a brewery, distillery and reality TV show could be a spark for Downtown Waterford

Planners are also meeting with local grade school students to find out what they want in the park. One thing the youngsters said was making sure the park was accessible to everyone: from their youthful selves to their more elderly grandparents.

The village is still seeking public input before it moves forward with actual designs. “Plan the Park” workshops are taking place to discuss ideas. The first workshop was Tuesday and the second will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Waterford Village Hall, 123 N. River St.

“We want to build this park space out into something amazing,” Jackson said.

To achieve that, one of the things the village has done is set up tax increment districts covering much of Downtown. Those TIDs allow the village to give tax incentives to businesses that develop there, particularly businesses that wouldn’t have been able to set up shop without the help.

And then the village can use revenue related to development within the district on public improvements: such as on roads, environmental conservation, structure rehabilitation or parks.