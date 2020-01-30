How a brewery, distillery and reality TV show could be a spark for Downtown Waterford

WATERFORD — Downtown Waterford is looking for a spark, something that can change it from an often overlooked drive-through town into a destination.
It has the landscape to be something spectacular and unique: historic buildings, engaged and energetic government leadership, a scenic paddle-able river.
Village Administrator Zeke Jackson, who was hired by Waterford in October 2017, is looking toward a “bright future” for Downtown Waterford. But right now, a lot of planning and hoping needs to happen.
For now, it’s a matter of finding those catalysts to get everything started—that could be the new brewery or distillery or a reality TV show coming to town, a possibility many area residents are rallying around.
Starting here
The man leading the brewery — Aaron Stelzer, a project development manager with Riley Construction who already has a partnership with a master brewer to lead beer-making at the bar-restaurant — said he would happily have his business be Waterford’s catalyst by “getting people to come Downtown and spend their money here.”
The plan is for the brewery to offer farm-to-table food, in addition to the craft brews.
As for the distillery, proposed by married couple Tammie and Brandon Begotka, Tammie previously told The Journal Times that they are “going to encourage people to go outside, experience the river.”
The brewery is expected to replace Fire Station No. 1 on North Second Street. The distillery would go in at 228 E. Main St. less than 500 feet to the south.
Jackson envisions Stelver’s place as one where families could come for dinner and play board games, or where business people could schedule relaxed meetings, or where someone could bring a laptop and get some work done while sipping on a craft brew.
When successful, this kind of attraction brings foot traffic. And with more foot traffic comes opportunity for new businesses to open up, thus bringing more people, sparking a positive economic cycle. Having all that energy within just a few blocks would create an effect Jackson referred to as “economies of agglomeration.”
“What ends up happening is other businesses benefit from that traffic flow,” Jackson explained.
HGTV reality show
Another attraction could be national television coverage. The village has formally applied to be on “Home Town Takeover” on HGTV. On the yet-to-be-released show, hosts/married couple/house-flippers Ben and Erin Napier will travel to different towns across the nation, intending to “help you and your community revitalize the place you call home,” according to the television program’s website.
Waterford even has a Facebook page, “HGTV TAKES OVER Waterford, WI,” promoting the application effort.
Jackson said that “all of western Racine County needs something positive to rally around,” and this TV show could fulfill that “something positive.”
On top of that, being featured on the show could translate into millions’ of dollars worth of free advertising. It would cost thousands of dollars to get one 30-second ad on HGTV, Jackson pointed out, but being featured on “Home Town Takeover” would equal nearly an hour of effectively free advertising to potential residents, vacationers and developers.
But business isn’t the only focus. While still drawing in outsiders, the overall goal is improving quality of life for current residents.
Greenspace
There is a plan to turn about 1,100 feet of waterfront land, with its northern end at the Main Street Bridge, into fully developed park. The goal of village leaders is to make sure that park is distinct from other recreational land in southeastern Wisconsin, making Waterford’s offerings distinct.
One idea being passed around is building an artificial outdoor ice rink that could be used when it’s below 50 degrees Fahrenheit. The village’s current ice rink has only been open a couple days this winter: it’s been too warm.
Planners are also meeting with local grade school students to find out what they want in the park. One thing the youngsters said was making sure the park was accessible to everyone: from their youthful selves to their more elderly grandparents.
The village is still seeking public input before it moves forward with actual designs. “Plan the Park” workshops are taking place to discuss ideas. The first workshop was Tuesday and the second will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Waterford Village Hall, 123 N. River St.
“We want to build this park space out into something amazing,” Jackson said.
To achieve that, one of the things the village has done is set up tax increment districts covering much of Downtown. Those TIDs allow the village to give tax incentives to businesses that develop there, particularly businesses that wouldn’t have been able to set up shop without the help.
And then the village can use revenue related to development within the district on public improvements: such as on roads, environmental conservation, structure rehabilitation or parks.
Without these kinds of incentives, Jackson said it will become increasingly difficult to maintain a high level of government services without raising taxes.
At this stage, Trustee Andrew Ewert is OK with tax incentives to help get that economic momentum started.
Ewert said, “The village needs to be the catalyst.”