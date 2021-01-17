How 525 tons of sediment and 368 pounds of phosphorus were removed from the Pike River

To help with the stream rehab, Parkside students collaborated with Kenosha County to conduct water sampling that has aided water quality monitoring by the county and DNR.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thanks to all the partners’ efforts, more than 525 tons of sediment and 368 pounds of phosphorous have been removed, sections of the stream have been stabilized and the university has monitored positive changes in the Pike River. Short-term data show significant drops in both phosphorous and nitrogen, of 55% and 44% respectively.

While additional work to reduce pollution remains, the Petrifying Springs stretch of the stream has been stabilized and water quality improved, helping the stream and fish species recover while enhancing the recreational and aesthetics experience of the Pike River.

+5 Habitat restoration project at UW-Parkside generates a lot of buzz SOMERS — A partnership to enhance the natural habitat near the University of Wisconsin-Parkside generated a lot of buzz Tuesday.

This project was funded through a 2017 “Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Award” from the Environmental Protection Agency, along with money from the Fund for Lake Michigan and an in-kind match from Kenosha County.

For ways to get involved, visit the Root-Pike Watershed Network’s website at rootpikewin.org.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0