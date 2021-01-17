 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How 525 tons of sediment and 368 pounds of phosphorus were removed from the Pike River
0 comments
top story

How 525 tons of sediment and 368 pounds of phosphorus were removed from the Pike River

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Root-Pike WIN crew works on Pike River ravine

Crew members work on repairing an eroded ravine on the Pike River, in one of many water-quality improvements projects associated with the nonprofit Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network.

 Submitted photo

A portion of the Pike River winding through Petrifying Springs Park is on the mend, thanks to the work of University of Wisconsin-Parkside faculty and students along with the leadership of Jim Kreuser, Kenosha County executive and UW-Parkside alumnus.

The Pike River watershed flows through Kenosha and Racine counties, ending up in Elmwood Park, in an area of more than 30,000 acres before it empties into Lake Michigan. Pollution in the river and sediment, along with stream channelization from agricultural practices over the years, has led to water quality problems.

A 2012 assessment by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources ranked the river’s biological community as “poor,” and said that “relatively few fish species were observed,” a sign that the water quality is subpar. Additionally, phosphorous and nitrogen concentrations were high, other indications of low water quality.

WATCHING THE WATER

University of Wisconsin-Parkside graduate students Katie Loesl-Dunk, in front, and Nathan Elliott test oxygen, phosphorus and nitrogen levels in the Root River while standing on the bridge over the river on Northwestern Avenue/Highway 38 in mid-November 2020. Elliott said that Racine County is one of the rare geographical locations where a single waterway will quickly move from agricultural to rural to urban areas. That's why he's testing the waterway and, for his master's thesis, studying the bugs that live in and near area waterways. In this photo, Elliot pulls up a bottle filled with water that was taken from the Root River below.

As part of the Pike River Restoration Plan completed in 2013, the Petrifying Springs Park section of the river was identified for rehabilitation, including “restoring streambanks … removing problematic debris jams; and selectively removing invasive trees.”

To help with the stream rehab, Parkside students collaborated with Kenosha County to conduct water sampling that has aided water quality monitoring by the county and DNR.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thanks to all the partners’ efforts, more than 525 tons of sediment and 368 pounds of phosphorous have been removed, sections of the stream have been stabilized and the university has monitored positive changes in the Pike River. Short-term data show significant drops in both phosphorous and nitrogen, of 55% and 44% respectively.

While additional work to reduce pollution remains, the Petrifying Springs stretch of the stream has been stabilized and water quality improved, helping the stream and fish species recover while enhancing the recreational and aesthetics experience of the Pike River.

This project was funded through a 2017 “Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Award” from the Environmental Protection Agency, along with money from the Fund for Lake Michigan and an in-kind match from Kenosha County.

For ways to get involved, visit the Root-Pike Watershed Network’s website at rootpikewin.org.

Online

Go to epa.gov/sites/production/files/2020-12/documents/wi_pikeriver_1942_508.pdf to read the 2012 DNR assessment of the Pike River. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: WI Supreme Court Hears Redistricting Rule Petition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News