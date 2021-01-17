How 525 tons of sediment and 368 pounds of phosphorus were removed from the Pike River

A portion of the Pike River winding through Petrifying Springs Park is on the mend, thanks to the work of University of Wisconsin-Parkside faculty and students along with the leadership of Jim Kreuser, Kenosha County executive and UW-Parkside alumnus.
The Pike River watershed flows through Kenosha and Racine counties, ending up in Elmwood Park, in an area of more than 30,000 acres before it empties into Lake Michigan. Pollution in the river and sediment, along with stream channelization from agricultural practices over the years, has led to water quality problems.
A 2012 assessment by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources ranked the river’s biological community as “poor,” and said that “relatively few fish species were observed,” a sign that the water quality is subpar. Additionally, phosphorous and nitrogen concentrations were high, other indications of low water quality.
As part of the Pike River Restoration Plan completed in 2013, the Petrifying Springs Park section of the river was identified for rehabilitation, including “restoring streambanks … removing problematic debris jams; and selectively removing invasive trees.”
To help with the stream rehab, Parkside students collaborated with Kenosha County to conduct water sampling that has aided water quality monitoring by the county and DNR.
Thanks to all the partners’ efforts, more than 525 tons of sediment and 368 pounds of phosphorous have been removed, sections of the stream have been stabilized and the university has monitored positive changes in the Pike River. Short-term data show significant drops in both phosphorous and nitrogen, of 55% and 44% respectively.
While additional work to reduce pollution remains, the Petrifying Springs stretch of the stream has been stabilized and water quality improved, helping the stream and fish species recover while enhancing the recreational and aesthetics experience of the Pike River.
SOMERS — A partnership to enhance the natural habitat near the University of Wisconsin-Parkside generated a lot of buzz Tuesday.
This project was funded through a 2017 “Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Award” from the Environmental Protection Agency, along with money from the Fund for Lake Michigan and an in-kind match from Kenosha County.
For ways to get involved, visit the Root-Pike Watershed Network’s website at rootpikewin.org.