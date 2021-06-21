RACINE — What happens when you’ve been stuck indoors for more than a year because of quarantine? You take a tri-state weekend trip to local distilleries to taste-test their whiskey. And while you’re at it, bring an offering of whiskey-flavored kringles for the distillers to taste.

That’s what friends J.J. Patrick McAuliffe and Dale Kessler did a few weeks ago, traveling through Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa.

The whiskey road trip

McAuliffe, owner of McAuliffe’s Pub, and Kessler travel to Galena, Illinois, every year to attend Galena’s Whiskey Weekend. The event occurs on a Saturday in January, offering whiskey drinkers across the Midwest to taste-test more than 175 whiskey offerings.

“You go to different tables and there’s representatives there to explain the different whiskies, it’s very educational,” said McAuliffe. “It’s meant for people who really enjoy whiskey. You’d think it would turn out to be a drunk fest, but it’s really not like that.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Galena’s Whiskey Weekend was canceled for 2020 and 2021. That didn’t stop McAuliffe and Kessler from wanting to take their own weekend road trip.

“I suggested why don’t we go on a trip anyway, there’s all those distilleries in Iowa and Illinois and I’m already friends with a few of those people,” said McAuliffe. “Let’s go visit them and make our own whiskey weekend.”

Coincidentally, O&H Danish Bakery released their exclusive whiskey kringle, in collaboration with Highland Park Whisky, that was only available through Father’s Day.

The kringle consisted of a caramel filling infused with the Highland Park Whisky, layered in brown sugar, topped with buttery streusel glazed in honey and finished off with a vanilla icing and hint of citrus.

“We wanted to make a kringle that took complex notes of their whiskey flavors,” said Matt Horton, vice president of e-commerce and marketing for O&H Danish Bakery.

McAuliffe and Kessler joked about bringing these kringles onto their road trip, and in the end, they bought six kringles — one for each distillery they planned to visit.

Kringles and unexpected thank-you gifts

The weekend was a success, for almost everyone.

McAuliffe and Kessler visited seven distilleries on their weekend trip, but only distributed six kringles to five of them.

The distilleries that didn’t receive a kringle was because they were unplanned visits.

“We just wanted to be able to give something back to these people we knew,” said Kessler.

At Cedar Ridge Winery and Distillery, the duo got to meet an employee who was a Racine native and very familiar with kringles.

“We ended up giving her an extra kringle because we figured she was from Racine,” McAuliffe said. “Cedar Ridge is a big place and we knew the first kringle we gave would go to the owners and some of the management. So, we wanted to leave one for the workers that work in the restaurant and gift shop.”

In addition, the distillery sold one of its experimental bottles, known as “Extremes,” because of their experience with McAuliffe and Kessler.

“It is a 6-year-old whiskey that’s aged in rum barrels. It’s sweeter than most, but not one of my top 10,” Kessler jokes.

McAuliffe and Kessler received another special surprise for their kringle offering.

Chuck Westphal, owner of 3 Oaks Distillery, gave the two whiskey connoisseurs a bottle of his longest-aging bourbon — one that isn’t close to touching the shelves for a few months.

“He pulled the cork out, turned the barrel over and filled this glass pitcher up to let us sample,” McAuliffe said. “Then he poured it into a bottle and gave us the rest of it. This barrel hasn’t even been bottled yet. So, right now, I own a bottle of whiskey that nobody else has in the world.”

‘VIP experience’

McAuliffe pointed out that many of the distilleries weren’t offering tours at the time, but he and Kessler received exceptions.

“We basically got a VIP experience wherever we went,” McAuliffe said.

“We were very happy to just get private tours to these places,” said Kessler. “Things like that you can’t plan ahead and they were so generous to us.”

When it came to tasting the kringles, there weren’t any complaints.

“It was fantastic,” said John Baker, owner of Cat’s Eye Distillery. “I’ve been meaning to visit J.J.’s bar and now when I’m in town, I’m definitely getting my hands on a kringle.”

Once O&H Danish Bakery got wind of this story, they were happy to reach distant customers.

“It’s always awesome and fun to hear our customers enjoy our kringles so much,” said Horton. “I’m just jealous that I couldn’t travel to local distilleries myself to try whiskey and deliver kringles.”

If this trip taught McAuliffe anything, he wants people to appreciate local businesses.

“We have some really good distilleries in the Iowa and Illinois area,” he said. “Give these guys a try and check them out, but also, support the Racine kringle.”

