Hovde Properties moving forward with redevelopment of Lake Avenue property

RACINE — There is once again movement on the long-discussed redevelopment of property at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Gaslight Drive — albeit a bit scaled back from the plan proposed two years ago.

The property at 233 Lake Ave. was once a gas manufacturing plant, but could become the home of 200 market-rate housing units with lake and/or harbor views.

The City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to enter into a development agreement with Hovde Properties of Madison, which plans a $28 million redevelopment for the site.

TID No. 21

The development agreement will obligate the city to provide certain incentives, which the developer will then leverage to obtain outside funding for the project.

The city has agreed to provide a $2.6 million developer grant in addition to a developer-funded, 17-year incentive paid through TID #21.

TID #21 was created in 2018 in anticipation of redevelopment of the site.

A TID earns money in the following way: The city sets a base value when the TID is created. As the property value increases due to the development, the difference between the base value and increased value will be set aside for the developer.