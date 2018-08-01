RACINE — For the first time in nearly four years, the county’s housing authority next week will begin accepting applications for the federal housing voucher program.
The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program provides housing funds to help people with household incomes less than 50 percent of the county’s median income level. That is less than $34,350 for a family of four or less than $24,050 for a single person.
Those interested, will be able to apply online during a four-day period, starting at 8 a.m. Monday and ending at 4 p.m. Thursday. People will be able to apply at www.waitlistcheck.com/WI1383. They will not be able to apply in person this year, unless they have prior approval and extenuating circumstances.
Four years ago, in October 2014, when the waiting list opened hundreds of people flocked to the office at 837 Main Street, causing chaos and requiring police presence. More than 1,000 people signed up the first day and approximately 2,800 signed up over the application period.
Changes to system
In 2014 when the waiting list opened, applicants were added to the list on a first-come, first-served basis, which resulted in the chaos.
This year, it will not be on a first-come, first-served basis. After the application period is over, a computerized random selection process will pull 1,500 applications. These 1,500 applications will be added to the existing Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list.
Beginning Aug. 20, applicants will be able to log back into their account at www.WaitListCheck.com to view their status. If the application is marked ACTIVE, that means the application was selected in the lottery and the individual will be added to the wait list.
Selected applicants will also be contacted by mail. If a person’s address or contact information changes, it is their responsibility to update the housing authority.
Those who are are not selected will have to apply again next time the waiting list opens up.
Linda Ring Weber, executive director of the Housing Authority of Racine County, told The Journal Times last November that the housing authority provides rent assistance to about 1,700 Racine County families monthly, totaling $9 million annually. The average amount each family receives is about $461 per month.
About 400 people a year come off the waiting list, Ring Weber said, with about 200 receiving assistance and the remaining 200 becoming ineligible, no longer needing the assistance or not returning the verification paperwork.
Good decision on making this online. People didn't know how to act and had no respect for the neighborhood the last time. Not everyone, but a lot of them.
Why does Shield enjoy Brown Nosing Trumps Agenda on a daily basis? Does he enjoy the after taste in his mouth or just enjoys a little action.
White Guy, shield can't help himself he is full of that brown stuff not just his nose.
Sandy come on...you know they only object when it is for voting...they need all those illegal votes.. They lost the ID bs ...and thank God Trump is insisting on ID for ALL voting and only for American citizens...the lefty's will love that..
Come on Greta, Mason and the rest of the ultra left wing liberal Democrats. Start your whining and complaining that these applicants are being disenfranchised because they will have to show an ID to sign up!!!
