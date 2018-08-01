Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Rent assistance
Crowds gather at the Racine County Housing Authority office, 837 Main St., on Oct. 13, 2014, the first day the agency began accepting applications for rent assistance. This year, to avoid lines and chaos, the housing authority will require applicants to apply online and there will be a lottery system. 

 STEPHANIE JONES, Journal Times file photo

RACINE — For the first time in nearly four years, the county’s housing authority next week will begin accepting applications for the federal housing voucher program.

The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program provides housing funds to help people with household incomes less than 50 percent of the county’s median income level. That is less than $34,350 for a family of four or less than $24,050 for a single person.

Those interested, will be able to apply online during a four-day period, starting at 8 a.m. Monday and ending at 4 p.m. Thursday. People will be able to apply at www.waitlistcheck.com/WI1383. They will not be able to apply in person this year, unless they have prior approval and extenuating circumstances.

Four years ago, in October 2014, when the waiting list opened hundreds of people flocked to the office at 837 Main Street, causing chaos and requiring police presence. More than 1,000 people signed up the first day and approximately 2,800 signed up over the application period.

Changes to system

In 2014 when the waiting list opened, applicants were added to the list on a first-come, first-served basis, which resulted in the chaos.

This year, it will not be on a first-come, first-served basis. After the application period is over, a computerized random selection process will pull 1,500 applications. These 1,500 applications will be added to the existing Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list.

Beginning Aug. 20, applicants will be able to log back into their account at www.WaitListCheck.com to view their status. If the application is marked ACTIVE, that means the application was selected in the lottery and the individual will be added to the wait list.

Selected applicants will also be contacted by mail. If a person’s address or contact information changes, it is their responsibility to update the housing authority.

Those who are are not selected will have to apply again next time the waiting list opens up. 

Linda Ring Weber, executive director of the Housing Authority of Racine County, told The Journal Times last November that the housing authority provides rent assistance to about 1,700 Racine County families monthly, totaling $9 million annually. The average amount each family receives is about $461 per month.

About 400 people a year come off the waiting list, Ring Weber said, with about 200 receiving assistance and the remaining 200 becoming ineligible, no longer needing the assistance or not returning the verification paperwork.

Managing Editor

Stephanie Jones

