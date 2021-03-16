Housing voucher application window to open for three days next week in Racine County

The Housing Authority of Racine County will be accepting applications for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program Online Lottery beginning Monday, March 22 at 8 a.m. and ending Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 4 p.m.
The Housing Authority of Racine County will only accept online applications. From the pool of applications submitted online, a computerized random selection process will pull 1,500 applications. Locals are to be prioritized to be added to the waitlist, a system put in place in spring 2019.
These 1,500 applications will be added to the existing Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list. Interested persons may apply at waitlistcheck.com/WI1383.
Recent history
The last time housing applications opened in Racine County was in February 2020, with 6,000 applications being received in just seven hours.
Prior to that, when HARC accepted applications in August 2018, 5,093 people applied.
About 2,800 applications were received in 2014, but those applications were done in person at 837 Main St., not online.
More than 5 million American households — representing 10.4 million people, more than 3% of the U.S. population — received rental assistance in 2018. Those numbers are only expected to be higher when 2020 data is available due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online applications only
Applications will not be available in paper form nor will they be accepted at the offices of the Housing Authority of Racine County. You may apply online from any computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone with internet access. Interested persons without access to the internet may apply from locations with computers available to the public, such as the public library.
The Housing Authority of Racine County will provide reasonable accommodations to ensure the application process is accessible to applicants who may have disabilities and cannot comply with the customary application process.
Applicant(s) requesting reasonable accommodations must telephone the Housing Authority of Racine County at 262-636-3405 in advance of the opening of the waiting list, no later than noon on Thursday, March 18, 2021, to arrange for accommodations.
2021 income guidelines
30% Income Limit
- 1 person — $16,150
- 2 people — $18,450
- 3 people — $21,720
- 4 people — $26,200
- 5 people — $30,680
- 6 people — $35,160
- 7 people — $39,640
- 8 people — $44,120
50% Income Limit
- 1 person — $26,950
- 2 people — $30,800
- 3 people — $34,650
- 4 people — $38,450
- 5 people — $41,550
- 6 people — $44,650
- 7 people — $478700
- 8 people — $50,800