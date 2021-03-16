Housing voucher application window to open for three days next week in Racine County

About 2,800 applications were received in 2014, but those applications were done in person at 837 Main St., not online.

More than 5 million American households — representing 10.4 million people, more than 3% of the U.S. population — received rental assistance in 2018. Those numbers are only expected to be higher when 2020 data is available due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online applications only

Applications will not be available in paper form nor will they be accepted at the offices of the Housing Authority of Racine County. You may apply online from any computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone with internet access. Interested persons without access to the internet may apply from locations with computers available to the public, such as the public library.

The Housing Authority of Racine County will provide reasonable accommodations to ensure the application process is accessible to applicants who may have disabilities and cannot comply with the customary application process.