Housing, industrial development proposed along Interstate 94 in Mount Pleasant

What is a TID?

Generally, TIDs earn money in the following way: the village sets a base value when the TID is created, equal to the cumulative total assessed value of all of the properties in the district.

As property values increase, the difference between the base value and increased value — referred to as the increment — is set aside. Rather than being put into the general fund, it is put into a different fund to be used for development or rehabilitation projects within the TID.