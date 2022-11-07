Housing, industrial development proposed along Interstate 94 in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — The village is considering spending $59.65 million to help fund a new mixed-use development in a proposed 510-acre tax increment district.
In a Community Development Authority meeting on Oct. 24, the Mount Pleasant CDA unanimously voted to recommend approval of what would be TID No. 7.
TID No. 7 would encompass approximately 510 acres located between Washington Avenue, Spring Street, Highway V, and East Frontage Road in the Interstate 94 corridor.
The Village Board may vote on approval for TID No. 7 on Nov. 14. To be approved, surrounding taxing entities would have to approve the TID as well; those entities would include the Racine County Board, Racine Unified School Board and the Gateway Technical College Board of Trustees. Potential approval by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Joint Review Board could come Nov. 29.
A potential development would be yet another housing development for the village. Proposed in the area is "Leo Living," a 49-acre 374-unit moderate-density rental development. Within the 510 acres, the village expects 264 acres would be taken up by commercial development and another 115 by additional residences.
Leo Living is being proposed by Advenir Oakley Capital LLC, headquartered in Miami and Birmingham, Alabama.
The village's total expenditures for the projects would be $59.65 million on project costs, $42.5 million of which will go to infrastructure improvements on streets, water systems, stormwater and park/bike paths.