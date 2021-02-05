Housing Authority's fraud unit recovers more than $147K in 2020

RACINE — The Housing Authority of Racine County (HARC) announced the organization recovered more than $147,000 through its program integrity initiatives in 2020, continuing the success of the Fraud Investigation Unit.
The FIU, which began in 2017, consists of retired police detectives who investigate allegations of fraud and unreported income to maintain the integrity of HARC programs.
Administratively, the FIU pays for itself. Streamlining procedures has led to increased fraud recoveries. In addition to the $147,000 recovered last year, the FIU help recover about $37,000 in 2018 and about $107,000 in 2019.
“Recovering these funds allows HARC to assist at least 12 additional households per year with rent assistance — allowing money to be allocated to local families who need it the most,” said Deb Madsen, HARC executive director.
For more information about the Fraud Investigation Unit or Housing Authority of Racine County, contact Madsen at DMadsen@rcha.org.