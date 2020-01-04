Housing Authority receives $72,000 grant to help people gain independence

RACINE — What can be done with $72,000? It could potentially be lifechanging for residents who have been down on their luck.
The Housing Authority of Racine County and the City of Kenosha Housing Authority have each received a $72,000 federal grant for their Family Self-Sufficiency programs, which aim to get residents off rental assistance within five years.
The grant was provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Larissa Deedrich, executive director for the Housing Authority of Racine County, said the funding allows the program to grow and potentially help as many as 89 people get off of rental assistance through 2020.
“The program is really in line with our mission to help people be successful in the community and be successful in our goals,” Deedrich said, adding 46 people are currently taking advantage of the program.
To qualify for the Family Self-Sufficiency program, an applicant needs to be on rental assistance for at least one year.
Deedrich said once a person is enrolled in the program, they have five years to get off of rental assistance through goals they have set for themselves.
“It could be something as simple as a GED, which allows them to get a better job,” Deedrich said. “It could be a college education. It could be getting some kind of training or even just helping them figure out how to move up in their current career.”
Every time the recipient meets one of their goals, money from the grant is put in an escrow account that is set aside for them.
“After five years, when they graduated from the FSS program, they’re no longer receiving rental assistance from us because the idea is they’re making enough money to pay the rent on their own, they then get this certain amount of money that’s set aside in an escrow account for them,” Deedrich said. “It can be anywhere between $10,000 to $20,000, depending on how they meet their goals.”
‘High success rate’
During the five-year period, the Housing Authority of Racine County sets up the recipient with area services and offers training events.
“Maybe they need to work on their resume; maybe the need to work on simple budgeting skills,” Deedrich said. “It’s just little things like that that really makes a big difference for them.”
Once the person is off rental assistance, Deedrich said they can use the money to pay off student loans, other bills, buy a car, put a down payment on a house or anything else.
But if the person gets hit with an unexpected “hardship” before they graduate from the program, they can use the money in the escrow account to get them out of that hole.
“Throughout the five years, if they run into a hardship — let’s say they’re trying to get a better job but their car breaks down — if they have a legitimate request, they can dip into that money for car repairs or something like that,” Deedrich said. “It cannot be used to pay bills. It’s almost like an emergency fund for them so they can continue to meet their goals.”
If a person does not get off rental assistance within the five year deadline, Deedrich said the money is then returned back to the Housing Authority to use for someone else.
Deedrich said the program has a “high success rate” with six to 10 people graduating each year and only a few people have not been able to get off of rental assistance within five years.
Deedrich added the average amount of funds awarded to a graduate is $10,000.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., who 1st Congressional District includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, serves on the House Financial Services Committee and is a member of the Housing, Community Development and Insurance subcommittee, which has jurisdiction over HUD.
“The Family Self-Sufficiency Program grants allow families to move from government dependence to financial independence,” Steil said in a statement. “By increasing access to education and building partnerships between businesses and public housing agencies, families can achieve financial stability. This program is an innovative solution to support Kenosha and Racine’s growing workforce.”
