Housing Authority receives $72,000 grant to help people gain independence

Every time the recipient meets one of their goals, money from the grant is put in an escrow account that is set aside for them.

“After five years, when they graduated from the FSS program, they’re no longer receiving rental assistance from us because the idea is they’re making enough money to pay the rent on their own, they then get this certain amount of money that’s set aside in an escrow account for them,” Deedrich said. “It can be anywhere between $10,000 to $20,000, depending on how they meet their goals.”

‘High success rate’

During the five-year period, the Housing Authority of Racine County sets up the recipient with area services and offers training events.

“Maybe they need to work on their resume; maybe the need to work on simple budgeting skills,” Deedrich said. “It’s just little things like that that really makes a big difference for them.”

Once the person is off rental assistance, Deedrich said they can use the money to pay off student loans, other bills, buy a car, put a down payment on a house or anything else.

But if the person gets hit with an unexpected “hardship” before they graduate from the program, they can use the money in the escrow account to get them out of that hole.