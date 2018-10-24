RACINE — The Housing Authority of Racine County Board of Commissioners announced the appointment of Larissa Seward as HARC’s new executive director, effective Nov. 1. Seward will take over leadership of the agency, replacing Linda Ring-Weber who retired on Sept. 30.
According to a press release, Seward started her career in affordable housing in February 2007 at the Mason County Illinois Housing Authority, where she was trained to manage all aspects of the Housing Authority and its programs. In October 2011, she was promoted to deputy director in charge of all programs and staff at the Housing Authority. Over the next seven years, she strengthened and improved public housing, rural development, and Section 8 programs.
Seeing a need for more affordable housing options in her area, she was instrumental in developing a Community Development Corporation, known as Prairieland Council Inc. Through Prairieland Council, Seward provided the leadership needed to successfully develop a new 40-unit housing subdivision known as Blue Sky Meadows, which was funded using Low Income Tax Credits and opened in June 2013.
Seward also developed a public-private partnership that included the Housing Authority of Mason County, the Mason County Health Department and the Mason District Hospital to build a senior living facility called “The Lodge,” which opened in October 2017. This development in Manito, Illinois includes 48 units that are a mix of memory care and assisted living, as well as a medical clinic to serve the residents and the immediate area.
Seward has experience obtaining advice and funding options at the national level through multiple government organizations like the U.S. Department of Housing and Development, the Illinois Housing Development Authority and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and also has experience acquiring funding through key partnerships with groups such as Denver-based Rural Local Initiatives Support Corporation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.