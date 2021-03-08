House sustains $25,000 in damage after fire

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department was dispatched just after 6 a.m. Monday to a fire on the second floor of a house in the 1700 block of Villa Street.
The first fire apparatus on scene reported smoke showing from the eaves of the house. Two fire companies entered the house with a hose line to investigate and discovered active fire near a second-floor window.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and salvage and overhaul activities were performed in the area of origin to ensure no further fire was present.
No civilians or firefighters were injured in the fire. Damage is estimated to be $25,000.
The Racine Fire Department issued a reminder stating importance of having operational smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their homes whether it be a house, apartment or condominium. It's also suggested to have an escape plan and practice it regularly.