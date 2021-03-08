 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
House sustains $25,000 in damage after fire
0 comments

House sustains $25,000 in damage after fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department was dispatched just after 6 a.m. Monday to a fire on the second floor of a house in the 1700 block of Villa Street.

The first fire apparatus on scene reported smoke showing from the eaves of the house. Two fire companies entered the house with a hose line to investigate and discovered active fire near a second-floor window.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and salvage and overhaul activities were performed in the area of origin to ensure no further fire was present.

No civilians or firefighters were injured in the fire. Damage is estimated to be $25,000.

The Racine Fire Department issued a reminder stating importance of having operational smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their homes whether it be a house, apartment or condominium. It's also suggested to have an escape plan and practice it regularly.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC issues new guidance, with warning on travel

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
'What could go there?' | Realtors trying to sell property near Foxconn wait for developers to come knocking
Local News

'What could go there?' | Realtors trying to sell property near Foxconn wait for developers to come knocking

  • 4 min to read

“When we originally did this, we thought they were building a lot out there," Howard Haubrich, a real estate agent with Bear Realty, said of what he had hoped would happen with Foxconn being literally across the street from a 30-plus-acre Mount Pleasant property he's trying to sell. The challenge remains in "Trying to find a developer or someone that wants to buy up that side of the road."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News