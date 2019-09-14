MOUNT PLEASANT — Harley-Davidson riders and enthusiasts in Racine County will now have to go out of county for their next bikes or other Harley needs.
“The House of Harley-Davidson dealership is consolidating its operations with the merger of its Racine store into the (6221 W.) Layton Avenue location, effective Sept. 14, 2019,” from the company stated in a Friday news release, referencing its flagship location in Milwaukee.
Jeff Binkert, president of House of Harley-Davidson, bought the dealership at 1155 Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, in 2016; in January 2019, Binkert announced plans to vacate the Oakes Road dealership and build a new dealership along the west Interstate 94 frontage road in Yorkville.
The plan at the time was for the dealership to break ground this past spring, then open in January 2020. But those plans changed; in July, Binkert declined to elaborate about the new dealership. Binkert said Saturday plans for the Yorkville property had not changed, but did not immediately disclose a new timeline.
Friday's news release stated that in 2020, House of Harley plans a 26,000-square-foot expansion of its flagship location to facilitate its continued growth.
"Since Binkert and his team purchased House of Harley-Davidson in August 2015, the dealership has experienced significant growth and received extensive global recognition,” stated the release.
The release stated that the House of Harley-Davidson will continue servicing the police fleets of Racine and Mount Pleasant, in addition to the police fleets from Milwaukee and other area departments.
You have free articles remaining.
Gift cards, pre-paid maintenance, extended service plans and any other company-issued customer credit will be honored at the Layton Avenue location in perpetuity.
Work on any motorcycles currently being serviced at the Racine location will be completed, and customers will be contacted to schedule pickup or delivery.
Moving forward, all service work will be conducted at the Layton Avenue location, the release stated.
Customers in Racine County and surrounding areas are encouraged to take advantage of The House’s free motorcycle pickup and delivery, as well as complimentary service loaners.
“We thank all our customers who have patronized the Racine store in the past and want them to know they will continue to receive the highest quality customer service during this transition without interruption, just a few miles down the road,” Binkert said in the release.
“We will combine our service areas, staff and resources to provide the best possible customer experience.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I see a lot of MAGA here!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.