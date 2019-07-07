RACINE — Racine firefighters quickly controlled an upper-story fire in a two-flat dwelling, a fire that the first man on the scene said started on the second-floor balcony.
The fire was reported by multiple callers at about 9:30 p.m. at 1810 Ninth St., callers who said that flames were showing. By about 9:50 p.m., flames were no longer showing, and it appeared firefighters had the situation under control.
One resident, perhaps the only resident at the time, was not home when the fire started, said a relative who declined to give her name.
Cisco Roushia said he was visiting a relative in the neighborhood at the time and saw the fire, then ran to alert anyone who might have been home and was the first person upon the scene. His wife called 911 to report the fire.
“We ran over there; I was pounding on the door; nobody was answering,” Roushia said. “I kicked in the bottom door.
“I ran upstairs; I was pounding on the top door,” he continued. “Nobody answered. I kicked in the door, then I heard the smoke alarms going off, and I was screaming and screaming.”
Flames were making their way inward from the balcony, he said. He couldn’t take any more of the smoke and had to go back outside.
“The smoke was really bad,” Roushia said.
No other details about the fire were available late Sunday night.