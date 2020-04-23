House fire on Bluff Avenue intentionally caused, fire officials report
House fire on Bluff Avenue intentionally caused, fire officials report

RACINE — A house fire reported early Thursday morning at 1305 Bluff Ave. is believed to have been intentionally started, Racine fire officials said Thursday.

The building had been vacant and no injuries were reported, but the estimated damage was $50,400, fire investigators said.

Fire crews responding at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday extinguished fire in the kitchen before attacking fire on the second floor and then opening the second floor ceiling to extinguish fire in the attic.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was incendiary and multiple points of origin were discovered during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the cause of this fire is asked to call Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915. Additionally, callers can anonymously call the Arson Hotline at 800-362-3005, which offers an award up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification of the person(s) responsible for setting this fire.

The Racine Police Department assisted at the scene.

