House fire in Union Grove displaces family of three

UNION GROVE — A family has been displaced by a house fire that broke out in a teenager's bedroom and caused smoke damage throughout the house.

No injuries were reported, but the family of three was forced to move in with relatives after the fire Tuesday morning just east of the Spring Street / Colony Avenue roundabout.

Union Grove Fire Chief Tim Allen said the cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday to the Cape Cod-style home after a teenage girl smelled smoke and discovered a fire in her first-floor bedroom.

Allen said fire damage to the bedroom was extensive, but firefighters were able to douse the blaze before it spread. Smoke damage occurred elsewhere in the house.

The teenager lives there with her father and her grandmother, Allen said. The family is staying with relatives until their house is repaired.

