RACINE — The Red Cross is assisting duplex residents displaced by a house fire on New Years Day.
On Tuesday, just before noon, the Racine Police and Fire departments responded to a call about a house fire in the 1700 block of Grange Avenue.
According to a news release, heavy fire was showing from the first-floor windows on two sides of the home. An elderly woman and her adult son escaped the first floor, and a young couple and their 2-year-old son escaped from the second floor.
The cause of the fire is believed to be “unattended candles.” About $70,000 worth of damage was done to the structure and $20,000 in contents were damaged or destroyed in the fire.
After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located a bearded dragon named Rex in his cage. Rex survived the heat and smoke of the fire so the firefighters placed him in a box and returned him to his owner.
