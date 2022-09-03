Hotel Verdant developer might get more tax help than originally planned

RACINE — The renovation of the former Zahn’s Department store into a chic boutique hotel hit a bit of a snag recently when developers learned the 1925 building plans were not exactly followed during the construction process.

The plans for the four-story structure on Monument Square indicated the roof would be built to support a possible expansion and addition of a fifth floor, but that is not what construction crews found when examining the roof.

If Dominion Properties was to move forward with everything planned for the future Verdant Hotel — including the rooftop bar and solar panels — a new roof would have to be constructed, which represents an $830,000 addition to the project’s budget.

The city and Dominion Properties proposed financial agreement aims to keep the Hotel Verdant project on track for a 2023 opening.

The proposed agreement with the city would allow the developer to use a portion of the district’s TID (Tax Increment District) to shore up the project’s financing.

The Finance and Personnel Committee voted to recommend the measure on Monday. The City Council will vote on the proposal on Sept. 6.

TIDs

Generally, TIDs earns money in the following way: the city sets a base value when the TID is created, equal to the cumulative total assessed value of all of the properties in the district. As property values increase, the difference between the base value and increased value — referred to as the increment — is set aside to be used for development or rehabilitation projects within the TID.

However, at the time the city created TID 26 for the Hotel Verdant district, Dominion’s representatives did not ask for any of the increment as developers usually do.

The city intended to use all of the TID funds for improvements to infrastructure in the district.

The new proposed agreement with the city would allocate a portion of the TID 26 increment to Dominion, who could then use it as collateral to pursue a traditional loan from a bank to get the project completed.

Similar to other developer-funded TIDs, the assessor will assess the property throughout construction. As the property increases in value, the increment will then be shared between the city and the developer.

Mayor Cory Mason emphasized taxpayers are not giving Dominion Properties $2.5 million. If the TID earns nothing, the developer will get nothing, Mason said — although it’s unlikely the TID will earn nothing considering the new life being brought to the old building.

According to Kathleen Fischer, the city’s finance director, if the increment brings in $500,000 per year, as one example, the developer could expect to receive $300,000 to $400,000 per year for 10 years.

Fischer said after 10 years the proposed agreement will expire, and the entire increment will be used for other projects within the TID.

What happened?

Anyone who has ever renovated an old house knows the true cost of the renovation won’t be known until the walls come down.

For Dominion Properties, there were lots of little things along the way, but the real issue began when they discovered the foundation for a fifth floor was never built.

According to Christopher Adams, CEO of Dominion Properties, construction crews are in the process now of building a new roof to accommodate what they have planned for the roof — including the rooftop bar and solar panels.

“That was an $830,000 hit to the budget,” Adams said before adding that the roof discovery was not the only renovation surprise, but it was the most expensive.

He said Dominion Properties briefly considered changing its plans for the roof to solve the problem, but the rooftop bar was an element of the economics of the hotel.

“That turned out not to be a viable option,” Adams said.

Response

Fischer supported the proposal because of the potential improvement to the entire neighborhood from that one project.

She called the project “catalytic” and said the city gets calls from people regularly wanting to know when the hotel will be completed because they are planning events.

“So this is one of the most important projects, and you don’t want it to be half constructed,” Fischer said.

Of the proposed agreement she said, “In my opinion, it’s what needs to happen.”