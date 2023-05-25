Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Honoring their service

We know Memorial Day Weekend is the traditional kick-off to the summer season in Wisconsin, but please take a few moments between grilling hamburgers and tossing Frisbees to thank the members of our armed forces who have served this country, especially those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. It’s in their honor that this holiday was created. Better yet, go to one of the many Memorial Day events in this area. You’ll find them listed on Pages 4-5.

Celebrating our state food!

Holiday weekends are made for road trips, and here’s an easy one: Madison is hosting its annual World’s Largest Brat Fest, Friday-Sunday, May 26-28. It is exactly what the name says: A festival showcasing brats, brats and more brats. There’s also plenty of live music, carnival rides, kids’ games, ceremonies for soldiers and veterans — and a blast of fireworks Sunday night. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit the charities who help staff the event. For more details, go to bratfest.com.

What!? May is ending ALREADY?

It’s usually not too exciting when a month starts its run — but this isn’t just any month. It’s June, which starts next Thursday. As in “June is bustin’ out all over!” And what’s it bustin’ out with? Summer events, which can include everything from a county fair to a free concert in a park, to that walk you’re going to take every night after supper, right? Go on. Walking is good for you, and it stays light outside until almost 9 p.m. If you’re real good, maybe you can stop for ice cream before heading home.

... And about that ice cream ...

Not only is June a month of long summer days, it’s also Dairy Month. Since we’re living in the Dairy State, it’s your patriotic duty to consume as many dairy products as possible during Dairy Month. Sure, you could pour skim milk over your breakfast cereal and enjoy some plain Greek yogurt with fruit after lunch. But we prefer to celebrate Dairy Month in the most delicious way — and that means eating ice cream! And we’re pretty sure whipped cream is also a dairy product, so go ahead and build that sundae.

Here come the festivals!

As we stated above — before we got sidetracked by all that ice cream talk — the summer season is starting. That means plenty of outdoor festivals. You can start the celebrating this weekend at the Burlington Jamboree, which starts Friday and goes through Memorial Day. There’s plenty of great attractions like live music and carnival rides. But we can’t resist any event featuring pig, goat and duck races. Can we get an “awwww”? For more details about the festival, see Page 3.