Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Loving the earth

March 3 is World Wildlife Day, a time to celebrate the natural world and all its plants and animals. But, really, isn’t that EVERY day? For more about this annual celebration, go to wildlifeday.org.

A fun freebie

Winter is a great time to visit the Milwaukee County Zoo. Even better is getting in FREE. The next free admission day this year is Saturday, March 4. And, yes, the zoo scores bonus points for hosting “Free Family Days” on Saturdays, when more people can take advantage of the deal. However, be aware that parking at the zoo will still set you back $15. The Milwaukee County Zoo is home to more than 2,200 animals, representing some 330 species. We doubt you’ll see them all in one visit, but it’s fun to try. Find out more at milwaukeezoo.org.

Doubling Down

For the first time in nearly a decade, Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a menu item with a serious cult following: the KFC Double Down Sandwich. This fan favorite skips the bread and, instead, uses two KFC Extra Crispy chicken filets as the “bun.” Between the chicken pieces are two slices of cheese, two pieces of bacon and either mayo or KFC’s spicy sauce. The Double Down debuted in 2010 and came back briefly in April of 2014. This time, it rolls out starting Monday, March 6, and will be available for four weeks. Get ‘em while they’re hot — and Extra Crispy!

Summer dreamin’

We just started March, with plenty of gray, cold days ahead, but we know summer is coming. Need more incentive to dream of warmer days? Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3, for two more headliners performing at the Wisconsin State Fair: Tommy James & The Shondells (performing Sunday, Aug. 6) and REO Speedwagon (playing Thursday, Aug. 10). We can’t fight this feeling that State Fair season is coming up fast. In fact, we can smell the funnel cakes already! You can buy tickets (and get more fair details) at WiStateFair.com. Note: Main Stage tickets include fair admission for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering Fair Park.

Play on!

We couldn’t let you go this week without mentioning that International Bagpipe Day is coming up on March 10. So all you haters out there just sit back and enjoy the music, especially as we get closer to St. Paddy’s Day. Remember: Bagpipers need love, too, no matter how annoying they may be.