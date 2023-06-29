Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

A birthday bash

America is celebrating a birthday, and we all get to celebrate. (We really hope cake is involved.) Our corner of southeastern Wisconsin is bursting with patriotic fun, from parades to concerts to fireworks. Check out our guide to Holiday Weekend Events, starting on Page 10. And if your idea of partying involves nothing more than a hammock, some iced tea and a trashy novel, enjoy the freedom to celebrate your way.

Hey, Kids!

The Kids From Wisconsin — celebrating their 55th season of performances — come to Kenosha on July 4 as part of the city’s “Celebrate America” events. The free performance is 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday on the “Fireworks Stage” along the Kenosha Harbor. The “Star Struck” show focuses on songs featured in Broadway’s Tony Awards, Hollywood’s Oscars and, of course, the Grammy Awards. The Broadway-style production is designed for audiences of all ages. For more about holiday weekend events, see Pages 10-12.

Indy!

Harrison Ford is back on the big screen, starting today, in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” The fifth and, supposedly, final film in the beloved series dating to 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” stars Fords in the titular role as the famed archaeologist, wearing his leather jacket and fedora and occasionally cracking that iconic whip. What’s also back? An archaeological treasure, scheming Nazis — and one last rousing score from the great John Williams. The film opens in theaters today. And, no, we don’t have to share the popcorn. Get your own!

Singing (and sailing) along

Attention a cappella fans: The group Straight No Chaser, which made the world safe for all-male a cappella groups, is performing Sunday night at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Ill. These nine guys have been together since their college days and add a welcome dash of humor to their singing. Also, this is their “Yacht Rock” summer tour, so expect plenty of groovy, soft rock tunes while you sip a summer cocktail on the lush Ravinia lawn. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.; the concert starts at 7 p.m. on July 2. Reserved seats in the Pavilion are $60-$95 (plus fees); a spot on the lawn is $51. Find more details at ravinia.org. The 1970s group Ambrosia is also performing.

Trying all 31 flavors ... and more

As we head into July, ask yourself: Have you eaten enough ice cream yet this summer? July is Ice Cream Month, meaning you have 31 days to enjoy the frozen treat at every opportunity! Remember, ice cream goes great with a warm apple pie, and nothing complements a brownie better than vanilla ice cream.