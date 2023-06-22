Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Dancing outside

Now that we’re officially in the summer season — the first day of summer was Wednesday — more and more outdoor music is available. Coming up are concerts at the Twilight Jazz series, Bristol Woodstock, Rhythm on the Lake, B-Town Sounds and the Burlington Civic Band. And that’s just this week! Find out more about the many, many places you can catch live outdoor concerts in this section, on Pages 4-14.

Trying new foods

It’s true that any items you consume outside, at a festival — say, some Greek pastries or cheese puffs — have absolutely zero calories. (At least, that’s the story we tell ourselves.) There is a world of food and drink specialties to try this weekend at two Racine events: the Greek Festival hosted by Racine’s Greek Orthodox Church and the Armenian Picnic at St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church. For more details about all the activities (not just the food!), see Page 12.

Welcome to Ralph’s World

The Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Ill., welcomes Ralph Covert to its Ravinia’s Kids Concert Series on Saturday. The Chicago native performs as Ralph’s World — called “the Paul McCartney of his genre” by the Los Angeles Times, which cited songs the newspaper’s critic deemed “real, quirky, imaginative and fun.” Covert is also an indie rock musician, songwriter, and children’s book author who performs on stages, in libraries and even on the Disney Channel. Gates open at noon; the concert starts at 1 p.m. on June 24 at Ravinia’s Carousel Stage. General admission lawn tickets are $15. Find more details at ravinia.org.

Diner food fun

Fritos serves up a dash of nostalgia at Summerfest, which opens today in Milwaukee. Welcome to the Fritos Legacy Diner, which “puts the iconic corn chip center stage and shows festivalgoers how to take mealtime from ordinary to extraordinary,” according to snack food officials. The diner is described as “an immersive experience that takes festivalgoers on a journey through the past, present and future” and features such dishes as Fritos Chili Pie, Fritos & White Bean Hummus and Sticky Vanilla Rice Pudding. Count us in! The diner is located inside the south gate of the festival grounds on Milwaukee’s lakefront. It’s open noon to 6 p.m. every day that Summerfest is open. For more about this year’s Big Gig, see our festival guide on pages 10-11.

Playing in the mud

The Pringle Nature Center — located in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol — is hosting an International Mud Day Celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 29. Pringle will have mud pits and lawn games to encourage young kids to enjoy some fun in the mud. (There will also be a sprinkler on site for cleaning up afterward.) Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more details about the event, go to pringlenc.org/events.