Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Father’s Day fun

Dad might tell you he “just wants to be left alone with his recliner and TV” for Father’s Day, but ignore that and drag dear old dad to the Petrifying Springs Biergarten, which is hosting a Father’s Day Celebration on Sunday. Dad-approved activities include: A Dad Shoes Pageant (with prizes!) and live music by The Roundabouts. Did we mention there’s also beer — including a special brew from Public Craft called Dad Shoes — and food? The Biergarten is open noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more about Father’s Day events, see our story on Pages 10-11.

A new market

The new Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket opens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday on the western shore of Lake Andrea in Prairie Springs Park. The market will feature fresh produce, prepared foods and gift items. And like its older cousin, the Kenosha HarborMarket, this market will showcase live music, too. It’s also located next to the new Lake Andrea Beer Garden ... just sayin’. The Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket will also take place on two more Sundays: July 16 and Aug. 20.

Eating outside

June 18 is International Picnic Day — conveniently falling on Father’s Day — so pack a sandwich and a beverage and enjoy a meal in one of our beautiful parks. Or, grab something to-go from a local eatery. You can keep it simple (PB&J travels well) or craft an elaborate spread. Whatever you choose, remember to keep cold foods cold (and hot foods hot) in warm weather.

Seeing (and tasting) purple

McDonald’s has rolled out a special meal in honor of its Grimace character’s 52nd birthday. The Grimace Birthday Meal comes with your choice of a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets ... but the BIG DEAL is the Grimace Birthday Shake that comes with the meal. It’s PURPLE. Yes, purple, just like the fuzzy, blobby mascot. The shake pairs vanilla soft serve and berry flavors, “inspired by Grimace’s iconic color and sweetness,” according to McDonald’s. And yes, you get fries with that.

Something’s fishy ...

Two other holidays taking place on June 18 are Sushi Day and Go Fishing Day. Does anyone else see a connection between the two? We’re kidding. Please do NOT eat any fish you may catch raw. Leave that to the experts. Instead, fish like Grandpa taught us: Put a line in the water and immediately start dozing on the shore. You can always catch a good fish fry later.

Thursday night laughs

Who needs to let loose and laugh yourself silly? We do! Head to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill., tonight to catch a show by comedian Jim Breuer. His standup show blends “crazy stage antics and hilarious impressions with his observations on marriage, parenting and social norms.” He was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 1995 to 1998 and hosts “Fridays with Jim Breuer” on Sirius Satellite Radio. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. June 15 show are $20-$50 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.