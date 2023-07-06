Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Saving money

It’s not cheap to attend Summerfest — one-day admission for adults is $26, and we haven’t even mentioned parking, food and drinks and all that sweet Summerfest merchandise — but at least there are ways to save on admission to the Big Gig’s third (and final) weekend.

This weekend’s Summerfest admission promotional offers:

Thursday, July 6, noon to 4 p.m.: On “Senior Fest Day,” everyone age 60 and older (with an ID) gets in free until 4 p.m. Also, seniors will receive a voucher for $2 off a food or non-alcoholic beverage purchase over $10. Also: Wheelchairs will be provided free of charge to seniors between noon and 4 p.m., while supplies last. Also on Thursday, July 6, from noon to 3 p.m. everyone who donates three non-perishable food items gets in free.

Friday, July 7, noon to 6 p.m.: On “Free with Fritos Day,” EVERYONE gets in free until 6 p.m.

Also, the first 1,000 patrons who enter through the Mid Gate will receive a free Fritos and Summerfest branded bag.

Saturday, July 8, noon to 3 p.m.: Celebrate the final day of this year’s Big Gig with Summerfest Fan Appreciation Day. Everyone gets in free ... well, free from noon to 3 p.m. Plus, the first 30,000 patrons arriving through the gates will receive one free ticket valid for Summerfest 2024.

Huzzah!

It’s time again for jousting and giant turkey legs! The Bristol Renaissance Faire opens Saturday for another season of making merry while wearing chain mail. The Faire celebrates the day in 1574 when Queen Elizabeth visited Bristol, England. If you see the queen, remember to use your best royal wave to greet her majesty. The Faire is open weekends through Sept. 4, located just west of I-94 at the Wisconsin/Illinois border. For more details, go to renfair.com/bristol/

Tossing candy!

The annual Bristol Progress Days festival is July 7-9, with most events taking place in Hansen Park, 8600 200th Ave. Highlights include a softball tournament, the crowning of Miss Bristol at Parkway Chateau and plenty of live music. But who are we kdding? The REAL highlight is all the free sweets that get tossed to the crowd on Sunday during the town’s famous “Candy Parade,” starting at 12:30 p.m. at Highway 45 and 82nd Street and ending at the park. For more on the festival, see Page 14.

A Harley party

Start your engines for the Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Homecoming at Uke’s Harley-Davidson in Kenosha. Uke’s — Wisconsin’s oldest Harley-Davidson dealership — is hosting five days of events, July 12-16, including bands, food vendors, a Poker Run and a motorcycle ride and after-party on July 13 in Petrifying Springs Park. Everyone is welcome to the free events. For more details, go to VisitKenosha.com/Harley

Any reason to celebrate

With the July Fourth festivities over, you might be looking for something else to celebrate. Coming up this week: July 7 is World Chocolate Day. And if you’re wondering, we prefer ours dark, with hazelnuts ... though there’s no wrong way to enjoy chocolate. If you like pina coladas and getting caught in the rain, then July 10 is your day. Yes, Monday is Pina Colada Day, and if you need help celebrating, the internet has several thousand pina colada recipes. Or you can be like us and have a friendly bartender make you a cold one. Finally, July 13 is French Fry Day. Look for your favorite (and not-so-favorite) fast food places to offer specials that day. And don’t skimp on the ketchup.