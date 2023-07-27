Finding Waldo

Have you found Waldo yet? The elusive children’s book character is the focus of a community-wide scavenger hosted by Blue House Books in Downtown Kenosha. In the book series, Waldo pops up in all sorts of locations, always wearing a striped red-and-white shirt, matching hat and those black-rimmed glasses. In Kenosha, Waldo hangs out in 25 local spots, including four local museums. There’s still time to take part: Before setting out to find Waldo, stop by the bookstore, 5915 Sixth Ave. A, and pick up a “Find Waldo” stamp card, which contains the names of all the participating sites. At each venue, after you find the cardboard Waldo figure, get your card stamped. When you collect 20 stamps, your card will be entered into a prize drawing. You have until just before 5 p.m. Monday, July 31, to turn in your completed stamp cards. You don’t have to be present to win, but if you are at the book shop, you’ll get to pick out your prize.

Baseball giveaways!

It’s always fun to catch a Kenosha Kingfish game at historic Simmons Field, but it’s even better if you get FREE STUFF! Upcoming giveaways include: on Thursday, July 27, the team is giving the first 1,000 fans a free replica of the historic ballpark. On Friday, July 28, the team is having a Rally Towel Giveaway and, coming up on Aug. 4 is the second bobblehead game of the 2023 season. For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

Here, kitty, kitty

The Racine Zoo celebrates International Tiger Day on Saturday with fun events all day, which are FREE with zoo admission. It’s all part of the zoo’s “Zoorific Saturdays.” For more details, see our story on Page 12.

Does this cut the mustard?

Skittles’ newest flavor doesn’t taste like the rainbow. Unless that rainbow includes mustard. To mark National Mustard Day (coming up Aug. 5), the candy brand partnered with French’s to make its first-ever mustard-flavored Skittle, described as having a “tangy mustard flavor” combined with the candy’s “iconic chewy texture” — all doused in a yellow coloring. You can’t buy it in stores, however. To try the yellow candy, enter an online sweepstakes through French’s for a chance to win a package.

Beating the heat

The forecasts are calling for hot and steamy weather through this weekend. There are plenty of shady parks in this area to visit, and you can enjoy a day at a beach, too, either on Lake Michigan or one of our inland lakes. It’s also a great time to head inside for a movie. Whatever you do, BE CAREFUL. Water is dangerous. Also, stay hydrated, use sunscreen if you’re outside and take breaks when necessary.