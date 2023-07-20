Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Simple pleasures

We enjoy gourmet ice cream — with flavors with cool names like “Triple Mocha Salted Caramel” and “Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero” — as much as the next glutton, but sometimes it’s refreshing to enjoy a good, old-fashioned scoop of comfort. We celebrate Vanilla Ice Cream Day on July 23 and look forward to sitting on the front porch, savoring a few moments with our old friend, vanilla ice cream. Vanilla Ice Cream Day pairs well with Hot Fudge Sundae Day, coming up on Tuesday, July 25.

Free stuff!

It’s always fun to catch a Kenosha Kingfish game at Simmons Field, but on Thursday, July 27, the team is giving fans a free replica of the historic ballpark. The game starts at 6:35 p.m. Gates open at 5:35 p.m., and the Simmons Field giveaway applies to the first 1,000 fans. The team is also home for games on July 22 (with post-game fireworks) and July 23 (Youth Sports Night). For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

Barbie-mania!

It’s Barbie’s world — and we’re all living in it. The Warner Bros. “Barbie” movie is one of the most anticipated releases of the summer — fueled by an intense marketing push that has included billboards in Times Square, Airbnb listings and partnerships with everyone from Burger King to Crocs. The “Barbiecore” explosion surrounds the movie, which is now in theaters. Margot Robbie as Barbie? Ryan Gosling as Ken? A flamingo-pink Dreamhouse? We are so there for it!

Pink Floyd in a beer garden

There’s a German-style biergarten “popping up” in Downtown Kenosha, starting July 20, and that’s great. Anything that adds giant pretzels to our lakefront bicycle ride is a good thing. But when you add in “Dark Side of the Moon,” you’ve really got our attention. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the classic Pink Floyd album, “Dark Side of the Moon” will be played in its entirety at the biergarten starting at 8 Saturday night. We’ve always thought 1970s British rock paired well with Hofbräuhaus Bier. For more about this event, see Page 12.

You had us at pancake ...

The clever folks at iHOP have come up with a fun breakfast mashup: Pancake Tacos. The restaurant chain wraps silver dollar pancakes around sweet and savory items, including crispy chicken with pickles. Other flavor combinations include strawberry cheesecake and caramel banana options and a traditional combo that wraps the pancake around scrambled eggs, bacon and cheese. Don’t wait too long to try these handheld tacos, however; the new items are available only through July.