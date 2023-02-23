Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Teen crush alert (Boomers edition)

Oldies rocker Rick Springfield — the former “General Hospital” heartthrob — is performing Friday night at the Genesee Theatre in downtown Waukegan, Ill., backed by a full band. He had a string of hits in the ‘80s, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers” and “I’ve Done Everything for You.” And his hair still looks great! No matter how hard he rocks, he’ll always be Dr. Noah Drake to us (sigh). The show starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 24. Tickets are $37-$87 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

Feeling lucky!

We’ve officially moved on from Valentine’s Day and straight into St. Patrick’s Day season. How do we know that? McDonald’s is selling its Shamrock Shake again. The fan-favorite green milkshake, joined by its cousin the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is on sale for a limited time. McDonald’s first started selling the Shamrock Shake way, way back in 1970. And its sweet minty taste is just as fresh today. Enjoy!

Starting the day off right

February is Hot Breakfast Month, which means you have only a few days left to celebrate the joys of early morning pancakes. To make it easier, you can find plenty of breakfast options at local restaurants, including the more than 50 eateries that are offering specials during Kenosha Restaurant Week, running through Feb. 26. Find details on breakfast offerings and other specials online at VisitKenosha.com/RW.

Up, up and away!

Here’s a cool event for the whole family: “The Paper Airplane Guy” (aka John Collins) will present a free program at the Golden Rondelle in Racine. Collins will show audience members how to make the perfect paper airplane, while also demonstrating aerodynamic principles. Collins designed a paper airplane that holds the world record for the longest distance in flight. His program, organizers said, will “have everyone feeling the same love of science, origami and flight that John has.” So put those tray tables into the upright position and sign up for the program, which starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by emailing Rondelle@scj.com or calling 262-260-2154.

The good doctor

We truly love him in a house. We truly love him with a mouse. We truly love him here or there. We truly love him anywhere. We truly love the silly goose. We truly love old Dr. Seuss! We celebrate the beloved author (real name: Theodor Seuss Geisel) on Dr. Seuss Day, celebrating his birth on March 2, 1904. While Dr. Seuss Day is Thursday, March 2, RK News Hallmark (located at 5914B 75th St. in Kenosha) is hosting a Birthday Bash from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, to celebrate the author. The event, with story time, crafts, songs and card making for kids, is free to attend.

Spreading the love

March 1 is the start of a new month, but MORE IMPORTANTLY, it’s also Peanut Butter Lovers’ Day. But, really, isn’t that EVERY day? Peanut butter is among the most popular foods in the U.S., with just about every household keeping a jar of the sticky stuff on hand for sandwiches, a batch of cookies or to spread on an apple. Confession: We’ve been known to eat it straight out of the jar! It’s been a staple of the American diet for well over a century and, for that, we salute this most humble food (and a good source of protein, too).