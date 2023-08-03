Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Bobblehead alert!

As the Kenosha Kingfish get ready to wrap up the baseball season at historic Simmons Field, the team is hosting its FINAL Bobblehead Game of 2023! “Kenosha Comets Elvis” — featuring the team’s mascot, King Elvis, dressed in the uniform of the Kenosha Comets baseball team — is the giveaway at the team’s Friday, Aug. 4, game. The game starts at 6:35 p.m. and is a celebration of the 1943-1954 All-American Professional Women’s Baseball League (which included the Kenosha Comets, along with the Racine Belles). Also on Friday, the women’s Team USA Baseball Team will play a free game at 3 p.m. at Simmons Field, before heading to Thunder Bay, Ontario, for the Women’s Baseball World Cup. The 3 p.m., 7-inning baseball game is free, with no tickets required. For Kingfish tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

Cream puff alert!

You gotta love a state that can build a statewide celebration around a cream puff. The Wisconsin State Fair opens its 2023 season today and, at the center of all the action are those iconic State fair Cream Puffs. Even though they’re supersized, we bet you can’t eat just one. For details about the fair, see our story on Pages 10-11.

Artwork ... at a reasonable price

We love adding original artwork to our home, and we really love it when we can find something that doesn’t cost as much as our mortgage payment. That brings us to the Starving Artist Fair, on Sunday at the DeKovern Center in Racine. The goal of this fair is to offer high-quality art pieces in various mediums, with most items priced under $300. That leaves us plenty of cash for other frills, like filling our car’s gas tank. For more on the fair, see Page 14.

Celebrating books, glorious books!

Our motto is “Live every day like it’s Book Lovers Day,” but the ACTUAL Book Lovers Day is coming up on Thursday, Aug. 9. To celebrate, curl up with a good book (a new one, like the fast-paced novel “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes or an old favorite), visit an area library or head to Kenosha’s Blue House Books. The independent bookstore is located at 5915 Sixth Ave. A. For more information about the shop and events like its Sunday storytimes, go to blue-house-books.com

Please, don’t lick your fingers

As we head into the hot, sweaty month of August, you might be feeling a bit loopy. As are the folks at Nails.INC. The company created a new line of neon nail polish, inspired by the Fruit Loops cereal. Our pick? Toucan Sam Approved turquoise. The polish smells sweet and fruity, too, just like the breakfast treat. We just have one question: When using the polish, do we need to add milk?