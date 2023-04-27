Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Roller coasters!

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. (just off I-94 at Grand Avenue) is now open for a full season of roller coasters, live shows, funnel cakes and long lines for the hottest rides. Young fans can enjoy the theme park’s Hometown Park area and Kidzopolis. Park hours, ticket prices and other details are available at sixflags.com.

Waking up to music

We’ve got to hand it to local performers like Eric Carlson, Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers and Mark Paffrath. Not only are the musicians donating their time to perform at Pancake Day, but they’re getting up early — VERY early — for the gig. The live music starts at 7 a.m. Saturday at the daylong fundraiser at Roma Lodge in Mount Pleasant. Pancake Day is 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 29. The music continues all day, along with the all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, with sausage links and a beverage. Tickets are $8 in advance at vendors throughout Racine, or $10 at the door; free for children age 5 and younger. For more on this event, see Page 3.

Hump day with the dark lord!

Alice Cooper — who has been “the dark lord of rock” for several decades — comes to Milwaukee’s Miller High Life Theater for a stage show (don’t call it a mere concert!) Wednesday night. His show features electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. Yikes! The show is 8 p.m. May 3. Tickets are $50-$95 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.

Geeking out

“May the Fourth Be With You” on “Star Wars” Day. This holiday, which comes up every year on May 4th, is the perfect excuse to watch your favorite “Star Wars” film again and/or challenge your friends and family members to a friendly “Star Wars” trivia contest. On Disney+, you can stream enough “Star Wars” material to get you through a voyage around our nearest star system. We do hope you at least get up and walk around periodically while watching all these “Star Wars” sagas. We wouldn’t want you looking like Jabba the Hutt.

Sweet treats

We just finished our lemon-flavored KitKat bars — an Easter season special — and here comes another limited-edition flavor: Blueberry Muffin KitKat bars. The candy “pairs blueberry and cake batter notes with graham cookie pieces for a fruity crunch” (according to the food scientists behind the latest variation). The best part? No baking required!

A new month!

It’s May, it’s May, that lusty month of May ... yes, Monday is May 1, the month most often celebrated in poems and songs (like those opening lyrics from “Camelot”). To celebrate the banishment of winter, it’s tradition to dance around a village maypole. You can also leave a festive May Day basket of flowers on a neighbor’s porch. But don’t get caught; if you do, they owe you a kiss!