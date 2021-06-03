Hot, hot, hot. Temperatures headed for the 90s for the first time this year

RACINE — Don't look now, but here come the 90s.

The National Weather Service says that southeastern Wisconsin this weekend could experience its first 90-degree heat of the year.

The forecast calls for temperatures climbing into the 80s on Thursday and Friday, then breaking the 90-degree threshold on Saturday and Sunday.

Forecasters predict a high of 90 degrees in Racine on Saturday and 91 degrees on Sunday. Do not expect any relief from rain — there is no precipitation in the forecast all weekend.

Temperatures overnight are expected to drop into the high 60s.

Similar summer-like conditions are forecast for the surrounding areas of Kenosha County and Walworth County.

The National Weather Service says the normal high temperature for the Racine area this time of year is in the mid-70s.

The previous high temperature recorded this year in Racine was 87 degrees, which occurred twice: on May 1 and again on May 22.

The long-range forecast next week calls for temperatures back in the 80s starting Monday. Chances of rain or thunderstorms increase through the early part of next week.