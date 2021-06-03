 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hot, hot, hot. Temperatures headed for the 90s for the first time this year
0 comments
alert top story

Hot, hot, hot. Temperatures headed for the 90s for the first time this year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A day at the beach

A young visitor in 2019 reaches to catch a frisbee on Racine's North Beach, which is opening with lifeguards on duty starting this weekend, just in time for the area's first 90-degree temperatures in the forecast.

 Andrew Rosenthal

RACINE — Don't look now, but here come the 90s.

The National Weather Service says that southeastern Wisconsin this weekend could experience its first 90-degree heat of the year.

The forecast calls for temperatures climbing into the 80s on Thursday and Friday, then breaking the 90-degree threshold on Saturday and Sunday.

Forecasters predict a high of 90 degrees in Racine on Saturday and 91 degrees on Sunday. Do not expect any relief from rain — there is no precipitation in the forecast all weekend.

Temperatures overnight are expected to drop into the high 60s.

Similar summer-like conditions are forecast for the surrounding areas of Kenosha County and Walworth County.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service says the normal high temperature for the Racine area this time of year is in the mid-70s.

The previous high temperature recorded this year in Racine was 87 degrees, which occurred twice: on May 1 and again on May 22.

Technically speaking, beaches are little more than sand next to the sea. However, anyone who's ever been to one will tell you that there's so much more to it!

The long-range forecast next week calls for temperatures back in the 80s starting Monday. Chances of rain or thunderstorms increase through the early part of next week.

The first serious heat wave of the season arrives just in time for the unofficial grand opening of Racine's North Beach. Starting on Saturday, the city-owned beach at 100 Kewaunee St. will have lifeguards on duty seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For daily water conditions at North Beach, check the City of Racine website at CityofRacine.org.

  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI joins Las Vegas police in child death probe

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide
Crime and Courts

16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide

A second teen has been charged in the May 15 shooting death of Deveon D. Robbins, a 20-year-old father who was shot in the parking lot of Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.

Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich successfully argued for the high bail on the grounds that the 16-year-old is associated with the NFL (Northside 4 Life) gang, has a criminal record and allegedly tried to abscond after the shooting.

Rich said the shooting at the Marathon gas station may have been retaliation for a shooting that occurred the week before. She described the defendant as an ex-felon with a “high risk of re-offending and/or failure to appear” in court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News