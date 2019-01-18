BURLINGTON — This weekend's weather is not cooperating with Burlington's Hot Chocolate Festival.
According to a post on the event's Facebook page, all outdoor events in Downtown's Wehmhoff Square on Saturday are cancelled, as well as all events planned at St. John the Divine Church and the Burlington Senior Center. The shuttle bus for the event has also been cancelled.
But all is not lost. As of Friday evening, all events planned at Cross Lutheran Church, 126 Chapel Terrace, were scheduled to go on. The following events were also still scheduled for this weekend as of Friday:
Saturday
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Hot Chocolate Contest at various Burlington businesses
10 a.m. — Free Family Movie showing "Frozen" at The Plaza Theater, 448 Milwaukee Ave.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — The Winter Artisan Faire at Mercantile Hall, 425 Pine St.
1 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Chili Contest at various Burlington restaurants and pubs
Sunday
9 a.m. — Cabin Fever 5K, starts at Veterans Terrace at Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave.
8 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Pancake Breakfast at Veterans Terrace at Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave.
