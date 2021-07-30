Host families needed for exchange students

Pich, 16, Thailand

Pich wants to come to the United States to spend a year with a host family. She will pay all expenses, has medical insurance, and speaks English, Thai, and Chinese. Pich loves pets, skiing, boating, drawing, painting, music and all water sports. Contact Carrie Schulz at 414-899-3890 or schulzcarr@aol.com ASAP for information on how to host.

Berk, 16, Turkey

Berk is 16, and coming to attend school in Racine in the fall. He is interested in videogames, basketball, skiing, music, cats, bodybuilding, dancing, swimming and singing. He is a happy boy, funny and nice. He speaks English, Turkish and German. He was supposed to come last year, but because of COVID-19, his stay was canceled. He is so excited to come to America. Please call Carrie at 414-899-3890 or email schulzcarr@aol.com for more information on hosting him.