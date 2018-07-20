WIND LAKE — Three people were transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa after an SUV crashed into a tree late Thursday night.
Sheriff’s deputies and Wind Lake Fire Co. personnel were dispatched at about 10:51 p.m. for a report of a crash with entrapment at the intersection of Pioneer Road and Settler Avenue.
The man in the front passenger seat had serious injuries and was pinned by the dashboard, reportedly going in and out of consciousness. It took about 15 minutes for responders to cut the front passenger out, according to Wind Lake Fire Chief Rob Robins.
“It was a pretty tough challenge,” Robins said. “It was a pretty stout tree.”
Robins added that the man may have had a broken femur.
The driver and rear seat passenger were out of the vehicle by the time authorities arrived, Robins said. The rear passenger had cuts and knee pain. Both were also transported to Froedtert, though the driver had no visible injuries, Robins said.
Flight For Life was on standby, but the helicopter was grounded due to weather conditions. The Tichigan Volunteer Fire Co. also responded to the scene to help with extrication and provide an additional ambulance.
The crash site, where Pioneer Road and Settler Avenue meet at a 90-degree intersection, is located west of South Loomis Road, Highway 36 and Meyer Park and southwest of Waubeesee Lake in the Town of Norway.
A flatbed wrecker was called to remove the damaged vehicle. All fire personnel had cleared the scene by 11:35 p.m.
