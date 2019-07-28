RACINE — On Monday, free haircuts will be available from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for visitors at the Hospitality Center, 614 Main St.
Monthly free haircuts have been offered at the Hospitality Center for over a year now, with professional barbers donating their time one Monday a month. The Hospitality Center is a daytime respite venue for the homeless and hungry.
Since March, the program has been bolstered thanks to a grant from the Andis Foundation, the charity-focused arm of the family-owned Sturtevant-based Andis Company.
“It is important in our company culture that we give back to the community in which we operate,” said Kevin Zlevor, Andis’ director of international sales. “As far as the Hospitality Center goes, we wanted to help a local grassroots situation.”
Andis Company primarily makes hair-cutting and grooming products.
Since starting the partnership, Andis Company volunteers have helped out on the Mondays when the Hospitality Center becomes part-barber shop. And the volunteer barbers are given Andis products to use, including barber chairs.
“It’s about dignity,” Seth Raymond, executive director of the Hospitality Center, said of the importance of a good haircut for the people Hospitality Center serves.
Zlevor added: “We want to make them feel special, respected and get a good-looking haircut.”
