RACINE — Carl Fields, the tireless program manager of the Hospitality Center, walks between tables as volunteers stack chairs and clean up at the end of lunch service on Thursday.
A few stragglers hang around inside, enjoying the last few minutes of warmth before heading back out onto Main Street. A man taps Fields on the shoulder and holds out his palm; Fields pulls some hand warmers out of his jacket pocket and gives them to the man, who wordlessly shuffles back outside.
Fields has been busy, distributing piles of hand warmers and keeping the Hospitality Center running smoothly as demand for food, bus passes and warmth have become more pressing while temperatures have dropped this past week.
Who’s here?
The patrons of the Hospitality Center, 614 Main St., are a mixed crowd. About 110 people stop in every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. — a time and day restriction established by the City of Racine, although the center is looking to expand those hours.
Some of the visitors live on the streets. Others stay in homeless shelters and halfway houses. Oftentimes, whole families will get a meal at the center, while many individuals simply live and work nearby.
The Rev. Seth Raymond, the center’s executive director and the priest at the adjoining St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, said that many get a free cup of coffee or a bite to eat after being dropped off for work at a nearby bus stop. For others, particularly those who choose to live and sleep outside in tents despite inclement weather, the Hospitality Center is a sanctuary.
“Having a place like us is essential for those folks … an essential place to be warm inside when temperatures are dangerous,” Raymond said.
Somewhere to go
Desiree McClain, who volunteers on Mondays at the Hospitality Center, wasn’t planning on visiting on Thursday. But when she woke up Thursday morning, McClain noticed that none of the lights were on in her apartment. After seeing that her fridge wasn’t working, she — along with a thousand other Racine County residents — realized that her power had gone out.
It didn’t worry her much, though.
She grabbed her two grandsons, Carl Rogers and William Schafer, and “hopped on the first bus that was running.”
They came Downtown to the Hospitality Center, warmed up, got something to eat and stayed until just after noon.
“I know it’s a safe and friendly place to go,” she said.
By the time they headed home, We Energies had restored power. The cause of the problem had reportedly been a downed power line.
Getting around
Others visited on Thursday to acquire transportation.
Raymond sat at a table with a stack of temporary bus passes while patrons ate. He’s able to give the passes out to people who have a referral — usually provided by a local shelter or parole/probation officer.
“It really facilitates the ease of access to transportation for jobs or an important appointment,” Raymond explained.
