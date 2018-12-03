RACINE — A woman holding a bag leans against a tree along Main Street on Friday after getting lunch at the Hospitality Center, 614 Main St. When Hospitality Center Program Director Carl Fields asks her to move along, she protests for a moment, saying “the sidewalk is for everybody.”
Fields tells her that that is true, but she still can’t loiter in front of the building. After a moment, she leaves, walking toward Monumental Square.
Fields is making the rounds on the block as one of the Hospitality Center’s “active monitors.” Under a new compromise between the Hospitality Center, City of Racine and Downtown businesses, the center must follow a few more rules to keep the sidewalks clear around its building during its operating hours.
On Nov. 14, the Hospitality Center requested the city’s permission to extend its operations from four to five days a week; that request was initially denied by the City Plan Commission, citing past noncompliance and neighborhood complaints regarding the daytime homeless shelter and free meal source.
However, the commission showed some flexibility. It said Wednesday that if the Hospitality Center fulfills a set of conditions set forth by the city for the next seven months, then its request to expand services may be approved.
Those conditions include the following:
- Limiting hours of operation to Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- To prevent loitering and littering by having a monitor outside to tell people to either move inside or leave if they hang around for too long.
- Restricting smoking to the south side of the building.
- Having the monitor instruct guests to not yell inside or outside of the building, thus reducing unnecessary and obtrusive noise.
- To instruct volunteers and staff not to “monopolize” parking spaces around the building.
- Display “No loitering” signs.
If the Plan Commission finds that the Hospitality Center meets these obligations through June 30, its request to extend hours may be approved.
Hospitality Center Executive Director Rev. Seth Raymond — who also is the pastor at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, home of the Hospitality Center — said he has “no objections” to these conditions.
“One of the positive things is that this is kind of a compromise,” Raymond said. “This would be a way to step forward that respects desires from the people in our neighborhood.”
“This is a great example of the city doing its job to make sure that both our businesses Downtown are served by local government and those who live Downtown and use those services,” Plan Commissioner Trevor Jung said Wednesday.
Raymond said that he recently met with nearby business owners and members of the Downtown Racine Corp. to get a better understanding of complaints regarding the Hospitality Center, and how best to address them going forward.
“The DRC understands the critical need for a Hospitality Center and the services it provides to people who are truly in need, and we are willing to work with all of the key players to help them provide these services,” DRC Chairman Jim Venturini said in an email. “At the same time, a number of our merchants, businesses and building owners have expressed their concern to us over the crowds that gather and disperse around the Downtown area, and how it has adversely affected their business and investment.”
The conditions
The Hospitality Center’s operations don’t currently comply with its conditional-use permit, which states that it is only allowed to be open three days a week, but that appears to have been overruled by the new temporary conditions.
When Raymond first applied to expand the Hospitality Center’s hours, he asked for permission to operate from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. That application remains pending on how well the new conditions are met.
Venturini said that the DRC would be OK with the Hospitality Center being open five days a week, but added that the DRC does not want it to be open on Saturdays.
“In our meeting with Reverend Seth, we voiced our concerns over the current location of the center and whether or not being located at the corner of Seventh and Main was the best option. We also expressed that we would like to see them develop a longer-term plan for a location which could better serve their clients and potentially integrate with other comparable community services,” Venturini said.
Fields believes that the compromise was fair, but he took issue with those questioning its location.
“Downtown is for everybody. Vulnerable populations are just some of those who occupy these sidewalks,” Fields said. “The fact that we have people struggling in our city is not something that can or should be hidden.”
A brief history
The Hospitality Center first started offering services in May 2011, but it had never received the required conditional-use permit that would allow the center to legally offer food services. That issue was more or less resolved by February 2012.
In summer 2015, complaints were issued against the Hospitality Center for expanding operations without the city’s approval. To avoid having its permission to operate revoked, the Hospitality Center agreed to reduce its hours to return to compliance.
On Sept. 7 of this year, the Hospitality Center requested to expand its hours, days of operation and total services offered.
In the following weeks, City of Racine staff reported that at least one violation was observed and multiple concerns were raised by neighbors. Those complaints and the observed violation played a role in Raymond’s application not being approved outright.
