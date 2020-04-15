Horticulture helpline opens to answer lawn and garden questions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY —The Extension Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine Counties Horticulture Helpline opened for the season on April 1 to connect gardeners with research-based answers to lawn and garden questions.

"This year, the Horticulture Helpline has expanded its season to start on April 1 and run through October to better serve the communities in Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties during COVID-19," said Vijai Pandian, Extension horticulture educator.

To reach the Horticulture Helpline gardeners, call 608-298-6945 and leave a voicemail. Or, email planthealth.advisors@extension.wisc.edu. Photos of the plants or lawn in question are encouraged and can be attached to an email that describes the issues being experienced.

The hotline is accessible 24 hours daily through voicemail and e-mail. Master gardener volunteers are assisting Pandian in answering inquiries Monday through Saturday.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in-person consultation at the respective county locations and at Boerner Botanical Gardens will not be available until after Governor Evers’ Safer at Home order is lifted. The Horticulture Helpline is also not able to accept samples for analysis due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For more about the Horticulture Helpline, go to go.wisc.edu/planthealthadvising.

