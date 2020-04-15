Horticulture helpline opens to answer lawn and garden questions
0 comments
UW-Extension

Horticulture helpline opens to answer lawn and garden questions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY —The Extension Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine Counties Horticulture Helpline opened for the season on April 1 to connect gardeners with research-based answers to lawn and garden questions.

"This year, the Horticulture Helpline has expanded its season to start on April 1 and run through October to better serve the communities in Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties during COVID-19," said Vijai Pandian, Extension horticulture educator.

To reach the Horticulture Helpline gardeners, call 608-298-6945 and leave a voicemail. Or, email planthealth.advisors@extension.wisc.edu. Photos of the plants or lawn in question are encouraged and can be attached to an email that describes the issues being experienced.

The hotline is accessible 24 hours daily through voicemail and e-mail. Master gardener volunteers are assisting Pandian in answering inquiries Monday through Saturday.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in-person consultation at the respective county locations and at Boerner Botanical Gardens will not be available until after Governor Evers’ Safer at Home order is lifted. The Horticulture Helpline is also not able to accept samples for analysis due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For more about the Horticulture Helpline, go to go.wisc.edu/planthealthadvising.

Vijai Pandian

Pandian
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

35-year-old Mount Pleasant man loses battle with COVID-19
Local News

35-year-old Mount Pleasant man loses battle with COVID-19

“This is definitely something our family never thought would happen to us,” his mother said. She said that her son's obituary included information about how Biddle died from coronavirus because most people, especially young people, don’t think this could happen to them.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News