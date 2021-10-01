Horses got loose in a Racine County subdivision, but were lured back home with carrots, grain

She called the police and offered her assistance. Luczak works at the Caledonia Conservancy and has owned horses for 14 years at her farm along Seven Mile Road.

The CPD took Luczak up on her offer. She appointed her friend Dina Parker to help.

“She was the first person I thought of,” Luczak said. “She’s got the experience.”

Parker only had a dog leash on hand, but it ended up being useful in holding and guiding one of the horses. The other horse was skittish; luckily, a bucket full of grain provided by the CPD and carrots provided by neighbors convinced the horses that the officers, Luczak and Parker were not to be feared.

Both horses walked with the group back to their home about 5 to 7 blocks away, Luczak said.

Luczak said the officers were “really good” with the horses and “professional ... they did well.”

Parker fixed the wire fence in hopes of containing the horses a bit better.

Larsen said citizens should monitor fencing materials, especially that which is getting old.