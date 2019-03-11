RACINE — An “act of horseplay” between two police recruits led to the City of Kenosha’s $50,000 claim against the City of Racine, according to a legal brief provided to Racine’s Finance and Personnel Committee.
On Monday, Attorney Marisa Roubik told the committee that on March 13, 2018, a Racine Police Department recruit was sitting on the floor of the Law Enforcement Academy at Gateway Technical College’s Kenosha Campus and grabbed the legs of a Kenosha recruit. The Kenosha recruit’s legs buckled, resulting in injuries to that recruit’s right leg.
Roubik said that typically after new recruits are hired, Racine sends them them to the academy for training. Since the incident happened during training, and the recruit involved was technically a city employee, the City Attorney’s Office said the matter falls under an indemnity clause, which makes the city liable for actions by city employees in the service of their job.
The Kenosha recruit’s medical treatment was covered under that city’s worker compensation program, which is self-funded like Racine’s. The claim was put forward by Cities and Villages Mutual Insurance, which also represents the City of Racine.
The insurance company broke down the medical costs, which totaled $70,769.21. Of that amount, the city is legally limited to $50,000 for the claim. In exchange, the city would be released from any further liability from the recruit and the City of Kenosha.
The City Attorney’s Office recommended approval of the settlement to avoid a potential lawsuit. The Finance and Personnel Committee voted unanimously Monday to send the proposal to the City Council with a recommendation to approve.
The City Council is scheduled to vote on the item at its meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19.
