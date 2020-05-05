Horse-drawn funeral: Special sendoff for Racine woman who was a great-great-grandmother

RACINE — Ida “Katie” Farris was supposed to have a big funeral.
She died on April 23, two days before her 77th birthday. Farris was one of eight children. She had five kids, 19 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Some of her family members live nearby in Racine and Milwaukee. Others are as far away as Mississippi. But because of coronavirus and the related stay-in-place orders, her life couldn’t be celebrated in person by everyone who loved her. Only immediate family was allowed to be present at the Saturday service.
Still, hundreds were able to watch thanks to a livestream of her funeral service on YouTube.
“This don’t even seem real. Who would’ve ever thought I (would) be watching my grandmas funeral live,” one granddaughter commented on the video.
During the service another of Farris’ granddaughters said of her grandma: “She always taught each other to love each other and forgive ... She loved everybody. She saw no wrong in nobody ... She never picked sides.”
Even with hundreds being able to attend virtually, Farris’ children were left feeling like more needed to be done to give their mom a befitting goodbye.
One of Farris’ daughters “was down about the fact that she couldn’t have the big funeral that her mom deserved,” said Michael Langendorf, funeral director at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory.
So, the family called Black Tie Carriage Service for a horse-drawn carriage to carry Farris’ body to its final resting place at Graceland Cemetery on Osborne Boulevard.
Black Tie Carriage has been offering horse-drawn hearses for over two years, and the service “is starting to become more common” nationwide, said Tammi Senical, who works for Mount Pleasant-based Black Tie Carriage Service.
About 400 years ago, the term “hearse” first came into common usage to refer to the horse-drawn carriages that carried caskets during a funeral procession. The first motorized funeral coaches didn’t appear until around 1905, about two decades after the first cars were invented, and they weren’t mass produced until 1909.
Monday afternoon, a traditional funeral coach drove Farris’ casket from the funeral home in Mount Pleasant to a home on 11th Street near Uptown. There, pall bearers carried the casket holding Farris’ body from the motorized hearse into a glass-walled hearse pulled by Hunter, a horse from Black Tie Carriage Service.
Hunter then led a small motorcade of mourners along the two-mile trek to Graceland Cemetery, where Farris could finally be laid to rest.
