Horlick teen overcomes obstacles after leg amputation; family raises money for hospitals

RACINE — Dave Gangl’s 17-year-old son, Matthew, was born with a lower leg deficiency that required amputation. But thanks to the compassionate care at two regional hospitals, Matthew has played varsity basketball and baseball at Horlick High School. That care led Dave Gangl and his wife, Tracy, decide that it was important to give back.

At 10 months old, Matthew went to Shriners Hospitals for Children in Chicago to have his leg amputated. The hospital is part of a network of 22 nonprofit medical facilities.

Matthew was a patient there for his first 12 years, being fitted for prosthetics. Then, for insurance reasons, the Gangl family switched providers to Children’s Wisconsin, formerly known as Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, in Wauwatosa.

Matthew said the doctors at Children’s are really nice and try to give him the best prosthetics, so that he can be active without facing obstacles. He said it feels great being able to play sports and being around kids with the same interests as him.

Even when he has to go back to the hospital two or three times to get something re-fitted or adjusted, Matthew said, the staff has always been kind and tried to get him back on the basketball court quickly.

All of this, Dave said, at next to no cost to his family.