Horlick teacher hopes to walk, teach again following crash that killed wife

RACINE — Sitting in his hospital bed, with photos of his wife nearby, Bill Martin said he used to use the rockhopper penguin as the mascot of the math classes he taught at Horlick High School.
Rockhopper penguins make their way over rocks and rough terrain to build nests. Sometimes, a large wave comes by and wipes away the nest and the bird itself. Regardless, the penguin gets up, picks up where it left off and starts over.
“I used to tell my students, ‘You are at a point right now that you think you have got the world by the tail and nothing is going to bother you,” Martin, 51, said. “’In my class, you will be going along and a big wave of math problems will come along and knock you down. Work hard, pick yourself backup and get through the problems.’”
The rockhopper penguin has become even more symbolic in Martin’s life after a tragic event five months ago.
On Oct. 20, high winds knocked over a tree that fell onto the vehicle Martin and his wife, Michelle, were traveling in. The accident killed Michelle, his wife of 22 years, and severely injured Martin.
While recovering in the hospital, Martin said his students visited him, presenting him with a stuffed rockhopper penguin.
“They said to me ‘You have to be a rockhopper penguin now,” Martin said. “You didn’t see this coming, but you have to pull yourself up. It was hard to hear, but I knew that they had listened to what I said. And that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Missing Michelle
Martin said he did not remember much of November after the accident. Although Martin had not seen his wife since the crash, he said at first, he expected to see her at any moment.
As time passed, he began to think that maybe something had happened. When people asked Martin about Michelle, he said he simply shook his head, not ready to accept that Michelle was gone.
In the beginning of December, Martin said a family member finally said out loud that Michelle had died. “I think of my wife and I cry. It’s a grieving process that I don’t think ever ends,” Martin said. “She was the funniest woman I ever met and could make anybody laugh. She was just amazing.”
Martin said the pair had a special relationship. The two liked going to thrift stores and taking pictures of themselves wearing the silliest hat in the store.
He also enjoyed buying Michelle weird items for her birthday and Christmas. He once bought her a DNA kit for their dog, Shelby, whom they later determined to be mostly beagle. “I used to say to Michelle, you are Shell-A, and that is Shelby,” Martin said.
Two other odd gifts included a boat air horn and hot chili pepper neon sign. “She loved both,” Martin said.
Recovering
In addition to struggling with the loss of his wife, Martin also dealt with serious injuries. He spent 19 days at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa after the crash. He also had a brain hemorrhage and a spinal cord injury, which rendered him a paraplegic. He now makes use of a wheelchair.
Martin, a father and grandfather of two, said he is hoping he can overcome the physical obstacles the accident caused. “I’m trying not to get too comfortable in it (the wheelchair),” Martin said. “I want to be walking. I want to run with my grandkids and walk my dog.”
After the accident, Martin did rehabilitation and physical therapy at Lakeview Hospital in Waterford. On Thursday, he moved to Maple Ridge Health Services, a skilled nursing home in Milwaukee. There, he will continue with his treatment.
Martin says he still experiences pain to his left side, has limited feeling into his feet and hands and difficulty moving the fingers on his left hand. “I really have to struggle with certain things and I don’t have the strength right now,” Martin said.
Martin said insurance will stop covering his hospital stay as of April 6, but he does not quite feel ready to leave. “The time has been too short. It’s just too short of a time right now,” Martin said.
Fundraiser planned
To help offset the cost of a longer hospital stay, as well as modification to his home once he returns, a bowling/baggo fundraiser is scheduled on Saturday, April 13, at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., in Mount Pleasant.
The event will feature a nine-pin bowling and baggo tournament and raffles. There is a $25 participation fee for the tournament. There is no cost to attend the event.
To register, go to go to Facebook and search for “Bill And Michelle Martin Fundraiser.” Donations will also be accepted at www.gofundme.com/caywyc-the-martin-family-fund.
Martin said he remains grateful to everyone who has helped him, and who continue to visit him, including students, family, friends and colleagues from Horlick High School. “You know, you don’t really know how much you have touched people until you go through something like this,” Martin said.
And while Martin still grieves the loss of his wife, he is hoping to walk again in six months, and return to teaching (and golf) in another year. “I don’t take things for granted anymore,” Martin said. “I’ve been told to keep having big dreams, but not to let it drag me down if I can’t do it right away.”
“You didn’t see this coming, but you have to pull yourself up. It was hard to hear, but I knew that they had listened to what I said. And that’s what I’m trying to do.” Bill Martin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.