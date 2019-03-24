Horlick teacher hopes to walk, teach again following crash that killed wife

Fundraiser planned

To help offset the cost of a longer hospital stay, as well as modification to Bill Martin's home once he returns, a bowling/baggo fundraiser is scheduled on Saturday, April 13, at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., in Mount Pleasant.

The event will feature a nine-pin bowling and baggo tournament and raffles. There is a $25 participation fee for the tournament. There is no cost to attend the event.

To register, go to go to Facebook and search for "Bill And Michelle Martin Fundraiser." Donations will also be accepted at www.gofundme.com/caywyc-the-martin-family-fund.