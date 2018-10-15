RACINE — Detractors say that Racine is a community of dead-end streets, a perception that is underscored by its high rates of crime and unemployment.
Detractors say that Racine is a place to escape, not embrace. For just minutes from the picturesque Wind Point Lighthouse and gorgeous sandy beaches of Lake Michigan are boarded-up businesses and run-down neighborhoods where aimless kids turn to gangs for acceptance. And where the darkness of their lives is illuminated only by flashing red-and-blue police lights.
Stephon Chapman just isn’t buying such talk.
For Chapman, Racine has been a salvation, a de facto hometown where he came to understand what he could be in life, which is considerable. The senior linebacker for the Horlick High School football team, who was born 800 miles away in Meridian, Miss., on Dec. 28, 1999, has became a man in this city.
“I found a home, a home dear to my heart, a home I always wanted to have,” Chapman said.
He came here in 2011 from a cash-strapped, single-parent home in Mississippi, where lights sometimes flickered out in the evening and heat stopped flowing in the dead of winter because of unpaid bills.
During his time at Horlick, he has developed into an inspired student, a respected leader and a football player who has at least one scholarship on the table (from Wayne State University, an NCAA Division II program in Detroit). He is like a son to Stephanie Kober, the mother of his girlfriend, who has given him room and board the last two years. He is also like a son to Horlick coach Brian Fletcher, who saw him progress from a kid who was trying to find himself to an assured captain on Horlick’s team.
What a progression it has been.
Chapman mows lawns for pocket money. He officiates youth football games and tries to be a pillar of strength for anyone in need. He once addressed his fellow students about racism after being the target of it while playing basketball for Horlick. And he was the star student in Dominic Kegel’s filmography class at Horlick who hopes to pursue a career in that field.
“He still is definitely a goofy kid,” Kober said with a chuckle. “But he definitely has respect for adults and is genuinely a really good kid. My friends meet him and everybody loves him — even friends who barely know him. Everybody loves him.
“As long as he continues on the path he’s on, and I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t, every goal that he sets I think he will definitely achieve it and probably expand on it.”
Added Kegel: “He’s going to be successful. There’s no doubt about it.”
Chapman was once a boy without a stable home, spending time in Meridian, New Orleans and Humbolt, Texas before a family connection brought him and his family to Racine as a fifth grader in 2011. His mother, LaToya, eventually moved back with her other kids to Meridian because she couldn’t find stable employment in Racine, but Chapman was determined to stay.
“i really got tired of moving around,” he said. “We’d move somewhere and then leave again and I didn’t want to go through high school doing that.”
He also didn’t want to live as he once did.
A difficult childhood
“We had tough times,” Chapman said. “My mom had me at the age of 16, so she was a high school dropout. So she always struggled to find a stable job. There were times when the lights went out and we had to spend the night at my grandma’s house.
“But my mom was a strong person and she always found a way to keep food on the table.”
Enduring through consistently tough times helped tighten the bond between Stephon, his mother and his two brothers and three sisters. But it often was just downright painful to walk in Chapman’s shoes in the streets of Meridian.
“You’d wake up and you’d be so angry because you couldn’t really do anything to help that,” Chapman said of his family’s dire financial situation. “You’d go to school and your clothes smelled and people talked about you because you smelled a certain way.
“That was really what we got me in football. I feel that was the only place where I could go to release my anger. You have a lot of anger bottled up.”
A natural in football
Chapman has been a natural at Horlick since starting as a defensive back as a freshman in 2015. He was switched to linebacker a year later and has earned All-Southeast Conference honors each of the last two years.
He is known for delivering hard hits, but he has earned the respect of his teammates because of so many other reasons.
“Stephon is respected by every player on the team from freshmen to seniors,” fellow Horlick linebacker Jager Clark said. “He always tries to encourage us and never brings people down. He also is respected by adults because he is always polite and always smiling.”
Jaydin McNeal, another Horlick linebacker, thinks of Chapman as a teammate who always made time for him.
“It was my first year playing linebacker (in 2016),” McNeal said. “It was his first year, too, but he knew more than me and he was helping me out. I thought that was pretty neat because I wasn’t a varsity guy yet, but he was still taking the time to help me.”
Kegel attests that Chapman is a star in the classroom as well as on the football field.
“He’s one of the top kids I ever had,” Kagel said. “He’s a go-getter, so he doesn’t like to let things wait. He usually finishes his projects a little quicker and then he’s always eager to help others or do something else — add his own flavor to something else.”
A pillar of strength
Kober’s daughter, Jaecee, has been Chapman’s girlfriend for the past few years. Jaecee graduated from Horlick in June and is a freshman at the University of Dubuque in Iowa, but Chapman continues to room with Kober.
She has welcomed the living arrangement, especially since Chapman can’t do enough to help her around the house.
“And he has kept humor in the house because that boy can make the tombstones laugh,” Kober said. “He just keeps everything light and fun.”
Chapman was a particular source of strength for Kober earlier this month, when the Kobers’ family dog, Duncan, had to be euthanized after being attacked by a coyote.
“He drove us there (to the veterinarian) and it was very emotional,” Kober said. “He sat there with us, held Jaecee and made sure everybody was OK. He even cleaned the floor because there was blood on the floor.”
Chapman made himself someone special in Racine. And he will be remembered long after he moves on.
“This is a community that Stephon embraced and I think the community embraced him,” Fletcher said. “He’s someone I would be happy to call my son. He’s a very ferocious football player and a very kind-hearted leader.”
