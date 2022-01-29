Horlick High School students design new swag, including debit card

RACINE — Horlick High School seniors Tony Berryhill and Miles Gallagher were just trying to do a good job on their assignment in their retailing and promotions class.

Now, their “Rebel Strong” designs are on official school gear, also known as “swag.”

Both boys said they wanted to design something that not only showed school spirit, but also was cool, something they would actually want to wear.

T-shirts and hoodies and other apparel are now on sale inside the Rebel Market school store, which shares a space with the new in-school Educators Credit Union branch adjacent to the school cafeteria.

A new Horlick Rebels-themed debit card from Educators Credit Union also is now available.

It was designed by Belinda Morales, a freshman. Designs were first made by students in the marketing classes Morales takes. Students in those classes then narrowed down their favorite designs to a top three. Those three were voted on by the whole school, with Morales’ design being chosen.

Both the retailing and promotions class and marketing class tie into Racine Unified’s Academies of Racine, which focus on getting the district’s high school students ready for careers after graduation.

