 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HORLICK HIGH SCHOOL

Horlick High School students design new swag, including debit card

  • 0

RACINE — Horlick High School seniors Tony Berryhill and Miles Gallagher were just trying to do a good job on their assignment in their retailing and promotions class.

Now, their “Rebel Strong” designs are on official school gear, also known as “swag.”

Both boys said they wanted to design something that not only showed school spirit, but also was cool, something they would actually want to wear.

New Educators Credit Union in Horlick High School

From left, Tony Berryhill, Miles Gallagher, Belinda Morales and Megan King cut the ribbon of the new Educators Credit Union branch in Horlick High School.

T-shirts and hoodies and other apparel are now on sale inside the Rebel Market school store, which shares a space with the new in-school Educators Credit Union branch adjacent to the school cafeteria.

A new Horlick Rebels-themed debit card from Educators Credit Union also is now available.

It was designed by Belinda Morales, a freshman. Designs were first made by students in the marketing classes Morales takes. Students in those classes then narrowed down their favorite designs to a top three. Those three were voted on by the whole school, with Morales’ design being chosen.

People are also reading…

Both the retailing and promotions class and marketing class tie into Racine Unified’s Academies of Racine, which focus on getting the district’s high school students ready for careers after graduation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News