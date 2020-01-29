Horlick football field going to artificial turf, funded by $1M from Unified's community service fund

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Benefits of going artificial

The benefit of going to artificial turf would be that the turf would better withstand multiple games, compared to real grass.

The department argues converting to artificial turf will have a long-term financial benefit for the city.

The department estimates that if it were to keep the current field, it would have to spend $91,707 to maintain it, including water, fertilizer, mowing the grass and marking the lines.

With artificial turf, that estimate goes down to $44,682, less than half the cost of maintaining a grass field. With an estimated 1.5% inflation rate, the department’s 10-year estimate for maintaining the grass field comes to $981,518; with artificial turf, that estimate would be $478,291.

Phase one of the Horlick Athletic Field project, which was ongoing this past summer, was the installation of artificial turf on the baseball field next to the football field. Construction on the baseball field was delayed because of weather. It was initially supposed to be ready for the spring season, but it is not looking like will be possible and teams were already notified to make accommodations, Molbeck said.