RACINE — Almost 100 members of Horlick High School’s Class of 1969 gathered Saturday morning around a newly installed bench, tree and hydrangeas on the east side of Horlick and read a list of 101 names.
Those names were the 101 deceased members of the Horlick Class of 1969. The bench is dedicated to them, and in the future will serve as a memorial for all 675 members of the class once they, too, pass. The dedication, which followed a sentimental tour of the school, came as 1969 graduates of Horlick, Case, Park and St. Catherine’s high schools spent the weekend celebrating their 50-year class reunion as one big city-wide class.
In total, more than 600 graduates from all four schools visited Downtown for First Fridays; graduates came from 29 states and one came from England. Of those, 539 attended a party Saturday night at the Delta Hotel by Marriott in Mount Pleasant. Mayor Cory Mason also declared Saturday “Class of 1969 Day,” saying in his proclamation that “this class, having given so much to the City of Racine as well as the greater Racine Community, deserve to be recognized for all that they have done and all that they will continue to do.”
Planning
This year was the third time the Class of 1969 has had a city-wide reunion. The classes also came together for their 25- and 40-year reunions. Many graduates had not come to a previous reunion or had only come to one or two. Leeann Naughton, chair of the Horlick Class of 1969 Steering Committee, said for this reunion, she and other graduates were able to use the internet to locate all but 13 of their old classmates.
“I became like Columbo,” Naughton, of Wind Point, joked, referring to the television gumshoe played by Peter Falk. About 160 of those she located signed up for the celebrations.
The committee of six or seven members began planning the 50-year reunion about a year ago, said committee member Mary Patterson, of Racine. All of the schools’ own steering committees sent representatives to a city-wide Class of 1969 Committee.
Len Braunling, a Horlick graduate who now lives in Zion, Ill., had only been to the 45-year reunion.
“It’s very nice to have the opportunity to reconnect with classmates from 50 years ago,” he said, then continued with a laugh, “Of course, it’s very hard to recognize anybody. I’m sure I’m very hard to recognize too.”
At the dedication ceremony, the Rev. Bruce Louwenhagen, another 1969 Horlick graduate, gave a speech remembering the other classmates who have died, saying that their life journeys are now complete.
“On that journey, we know they touched our lives,” Louwenhagen said.
Linda Miller, whose husband, Jim, died last year, said she met her husband while they were both juniors at Horlick. They were taking a field trip down to Chicago, but there were not enough seats on the bus. She ended up sitting on his lap all the way down to the Windy City, even though he was a stranger at the time. Miller read her husband’s name during the dedication ceremony.
“He’s here,” Miller said, pointing to a rose she left on the bench.
