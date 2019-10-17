J. Jeffers and Co., which owns the majority of the buildings at the Horlick Malted Milk Company Industrial Complex, 2100-2234 Northwestern Ave., and 1450-1500 Summit Ave., has submitted an application to add the complex to the National Register of Historic Places. Pictured above is factory number one.
The Horlick machine shop is one of the contributing buildings in J. Jeffers and Co's application to add the Horlick Malted Milk Company Industrial Complex, 2100-2234 Northwestern Ave., and 1450-1500 Summit Ave., to the National Register of Historic Places.
J. Jeffers and Co., which owns the majority of the buildings at the Horlick Malted Milk Company Industrial Complex, 2100-2234 Northwestern Ave., and 1450-1500 Summit Ave. has submitted an application to add the complex to the National Register of Historic Places.
Buildings 11 and 12 are two of the contributing buildings in J. Jeffers and Co's application to add the Horlick Malted Milk Company Industrial Complex, 2100-2234 Northwestern Ave., and 1450-1500 Summit Ave. to the National Register of Historic Places. Pictured above is the train depot from when railroad tracks ran through the complex and behind that, factory number three.
One year ago J.Jeffers and Co. announced plans to redevelop factory number two, formerly the Haban Manufacturing building, into 40 multifamily housing units. The building is included in the application to add the Horlick complex on the National Register of Historic Places.
Island Park, 1700 Liberty St., was one of the many Racine parks designed by famed landscape architect Jens Jensen. The city is in the very early stages of considering applying to add the park to the National Register of Historic Places.
Island Park, 1700 Liberty St., was one of the many Racine parks designed by famed landscape architect Jens Jensen who incorporated native plants into the park's design at a time when that practice was not commonplace.
RACINE — Two Racine landmarks may be added to the National Register of Historic Places.
At its Monday meeting, the city’s Landmark Preservation Commission reviewed the application for the Horlick Malted Milk Company Industrial Complex, 2100-2234 Northwestern Ave., and 1450-1500 Summit Ave., and a request to apply for a grant to fund the application of another site, Island Park, 1700 Liberty St.
Matt Sadowski with the City Development Department said J. Jeffers is pursuing the designation to take advantage of tax credits, though applying for those credits can make redevelopment more complicated and expensive in order to preserve the historic elements.
The Journal Times reached out to J. Jeffers and Co. but did not receive a response in time for this story.
Twelve of the 14 buildings on the campus were built between 1855 and 1951, which the application designates as the period of significance for the site. Out of the 14 buildings on the campus only two are considered non-contributing to the historic status, the boiler house at 1450 Summit Ave. which was built in 1950, and the storage building at 2009 Kewaunee St., which was built between 1900-1910 but was altered around 1955.
The application will next go to the Wisconsin Historical Society for review. In August, Sadowski was appointed by Governor Tony Evers to the History Committee of the Historic Preservation Review Board, which reviews such applications.
If the application is approved, it would then go on to the National Park Service office in Washington, D.C.
Famed Chicago-based landscape architect Jens Jensen designed Racine’s park system along the Root River, including Island Park, 1700 Liberty St.
In the mid-90s, Sadowski told the Landmark Preservation Commission, that the city considered applying to have the system added to the National Registry of Historic Places. It ultimately did not happen, presumably because it was unclear how the designation would affect the Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services’s ability to modify and improve parks.
“Jensen is known for extremely open park plans using native plantings that — unlike the romantic flower gardens popular in his time — are incredibly disease- and drought-resistant, don’t need pesticides or fertilizer, and require little maintenance,” the article read. “Racine residents are lucky to have original Jensen parklands in their back yard, Eifler added, even if the designs have been altered slightly through the years.”
Now the city is dipping its toes into revisiting the idea of having its parks added to the registry as examples of Jensen’s work. Alderman Mollie Jones of the 2nd District has proposed the city apply for a $6,000 grant to cover the cost of the application process, a grant that Sadowski said the Wisconsin Historical Society was encouraging the city to apply for.
Sadowski said that he and Park Director Tom Molbeck had decided to apply for Island Park first. The designation may affect their ability to modify the park though its unclear at this point to what degree. As an upside, the park projects could qualify for grants and having it on a national list of Jens Jensen sites could attract tourism.
The Landmark Preservation Commission recommended the City Council approve the request to apply for the grant. The next regular City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.
