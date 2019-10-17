{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Two Racine landmarks may be added to the National Register of Historic Places.

At its Monday meeting, the city’s Landmark Preservation Commission reviewed the application for the Horlick Malted Milk Company Industrial Complex, 2100-2234 Northwestern Ave., and 1450-1500 Summit Ave., and a request to apply for a grant to fund the application of another site, Island Park, 1700 Liberty St.

J. Jeffers and Co., the developers behind the Gold Medal Loft redevelopment at 1700 Packard Ave., owns the majority of the structures at the Horlick complex and submitted the application, prepared by MacRostie Historic Advisors of Chicago, to the commission to review before sending it on to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

One year ago, J. Jeffers announced plans to redevelop the southernmost building on the property, the former Haban Manufacturing building, into 40 units of multifamily housing. According to its website, the project is still in pre-development though company officials anticipate it will include, “a mix of uses that could include multi-family residential, commercial, retail, light industrial, business incubator, educational, and recreational uses.”

Matt Sadowski with the City Development Department said J. Jeffers is pursuing the designation to take advantage of tax credits, though applying for those credits can make redevelopment more complicated and expensive in order to preserve the historic elements.

The Journal Times reached out to J. Jeffers and Co. but did not receive a response in time for this story.

Twelve of the 14 buildings on the campus were built between 1855 and 1951, which the application designates as the period of significance for the site. Out of the 14 buildings on the campus only two are considered non-contributing to the historic status, the boiler house at 1450 Summit Ave. which was built in 1950, and the storage building at 2009 Kewaunee St., which was built between 1900-1910 but was altered around 1955.

The application will next go to the Wisconsin Historical Society for review. In August, Sadowski was appointed by Governor Tony Evers to the History Committee of the Historic Preservation Review Board, which reviews such applications.

If the application is approved, it would then go on to the National Park Service office in Washington, D.C.

Island Park

Famed Chicago-based landscape architect Jens Jensen designed Racine’s park system along the Root River, including Island Park, 1700 Liberty St.

In the mid-90s, Sadowski told the Landmark Preservation Commission, that the city considered applying to have the system added to the National Registry of Historic Places. It ultimately did not happen, presumably because it was unclear how the designation would affect the Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services’s ability to modify and improve parks.

Around the time of that initiative, The Journal Times ran an article about Racine architect John Eifler who had found evidence in Jensen’s archives that Jensen had designed Racine’s park system.

“Jensen is known for extremely open park plans using native plantings that — unlike the romantic flower gardens popular in his time — are incredibly disease- and drought-resistant, don’t need pesticides or fertilizer, and require little maintenance,” the article read. “Racine residents are lucky to have original Jensen parklands in their back yard, Eifler added, even if the designs have been altered slightly through the years.”

Now the city is dipping its toes into revisiting the idea of having its parks added to the registry as examples of Jensen’s work. Alderman Mollie Jones of the 2nd District has proposed the city apply for a $6,000 grant to cover the cost of the application process, a grant that Sadowski said the Wisconsin Historical Society was encouraging the city to apply for.

Sadowski said that he and Park Director Tom Molbeck had decided to apply for Island Park first. The designation may affect their ability to modify the park though its unclear at this point to what degree. As an upside, the park projects could qualify for grants and having it on a national list of Jens Jensen sites could attract tourism.

The Landmark Preservation Commission recommended the City Council approve the request to apply for the grant. The next regular City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

