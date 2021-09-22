 Skip to main content
Horlick Class of 1961 reunion canceled
Horlick Class of 1961 reunion canceled

RACINE — The Horlick High School Class of 1961 has postponed all 60th class reunion activities which were scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 24-26. Concerns about the increasing cases of COVID-19, the more contagious Delta variant, and the difficulty of spending quality time with old friends under social distancing guidelines led to the decision to reschedule the reunion for the fall of 2022.

Questions may be directed to jwamundsen@aol.com or call 262-930-6571. The class website is horlickhigh61.com.

